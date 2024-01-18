EA FC 24 Zico Base Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the excitement surrounding the impending Team of the Year campaign, EA FC 24 has introduced the Zico Base Icon Squad Building Challenge (SBC) to the Ultimate Team. Fans have a fantastic opportunity to add one of the most renowned attacking midfielders to their team. Here’s all you need to know about the Icon card, including how to get it from SBC.

Icons is a unique Ultimate Team campaign that features the sport’s legends. It has been one of the most famous Ultimate Team card series since the soccer game series was known as FIFA. The Flamengo and Brazilian legend Zico is one of the Icons in EA FC 24.

About the Zico Base Icon card

Unlike previous Ultimate Team modes, EA FC 24 didn’t release three Base editions of an Icon. There is only one Base card for every available Icon, and Zico has a 91-rated card. This card is immensely popular among Ultimate Team fans. Aside from the Base edition, the Brazilian has a 92-rated Centurion Icon.

Icon cards are popular among EA FC 24 players due to their impressive stats and good chemistry with other players. The Zico Base Icon is no exception, this card has exceptional shooting, passing, and dribbling stats. It would allow fans to put together a competitive squad of players from different leagues and countries.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 fans can now participate in SBC to acquire the 91-rated Zico Icon card. They would have to assemble 12 starting lineups of 11 players to complete the challenge. However, all of those tasks have some requirements that fans should meet while building the squad.

Born Legend

The squad should have exactly eleven Rare Bronze players.

Rising Star

The squad should have exactly eleven Rare Silver players.

On a Loan

The squad’s overall rating should be over 82.

O Galinho

One Brazilian player should be on the squad.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be on the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 83.

League Finesse

One Serie A TIM player should be on the squad.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be on the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 85.

86-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 89.

Fans would be spending over 1.40 million Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. They can also complete this SBC with fewer coins by using the untradeable or unwanted cards from their collections. If they are low on coins or cards, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more of them.

Fans who want to add Zico to their squads should complete this Base Icon SBC soon as it is only available for a limited time. Once this SBC expires, fans can only obtain this card by spending more coins at the Transfer Market or opening multiple packs.