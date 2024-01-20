EA FC 24 Bruno Fernandes Flashback: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The much-awaited Team of the Year (TOTY) campaign is finally available in EA FC 24, although fans can only get the attackers and some Icons at this moment. However, EA Sports brought back the Bruno Fernandes TOTY 21 as a Flashback card. Hence, with fans now having a great opportunity to grab an excellent card, there is a lot to know about this in-game item.

The Flashback is a unique Ultimate Team campaign that significantly boosts the stats of the selected player in honor of their previous performances. The Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is part of this campaign in honor of his inclusion into FIFA 21’s TOTY.

What are the stats of the Bruno Fernandes Flashback SBC?

The Portuguese international has an 88-rated Rare Gold for his base card, which is extremely popular among Ultimate Team fans. He also has two special cards, the 89-rated Thunderstruck and 90-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card. However, EA Sports recently released the new 93-rated Bruno Fernandes Flashback, which is his best EA FC 24 card yet.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team has many special cards from the top division of English soccer. With the addition of the new 93-rated Bruno Fernandes Flashback card, fans now have the opportunity to add another excellent special card to their squad. Moreover, it will help them assemble a competitive lineup of Premier League and Portuguese players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every Flashback card, it is also exclusive to the Squad Building Challenge. EA FC 24 fans would have to assemble six squads of eleven players to complete the required SBC and win the 93-rated Bruno Fernandes Flashback card. While building the squad, fans must also meet some requirements.

Portugal

At least one Portuguese player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the team.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

Fans would have to spend more than 815,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to build the six required squads. However, they can reduce the cost by utilizing untradable and undesirable cards. If fans run out of cards and coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

EA FC 24 fans should complete the Bruno Fernandes Flashback SBC soon, as this Ultimate Team challenge will be available for a limited period. Moreover, fans won’t find this card in any pack or Transfer Market after the challenge expires.