Xbox Developer Direct 2024 is coming soon and fans can expect a myriad of different games. A lot of players have been looking forward to hearing more about Hellblade 2 ever since we got a glimpse of the game at The Game Awards 2023. However, there are tons of other announcements to look forward to. In addition to the show itself, there are going to be several unannounced reveals concerning a variety of established IPs and more. However, we do know of a few tidbits that Microsoft’s flagship gaming brand will showcase at the Developer Direct 2024.

Announcements To Watch Out For At The Xbox Developer Direct 2024

Xbox Developer Direct is going to have plenty of surprises. However, the ones that people are most looking forward to are the ones that are already confirmed to be a part of the show. In the previous year, Xbox and Bethesda directly released Tango Gameworks’ Hifi-Rush completely out of the blue. However, this time, the company has confirmed that there wouldn’t be a shadow drop. Nevertheless, four top titles will be taking the stage, including the Indiana Jones game that fans have been dying for and Hellblade 2 which has been a long time coming.

4. Avowed

Avowed is set up to be one of the best games due to its premise and how Obsidian Entertainment is making it. The game is going to be an action role-playing game that will be set in the third person. It is set in the same universe as the Pillars of the Eternity games. It is set to release this year for Windows, and Xbox X/S. The announcement in the Xbox Developer Direct might reveal the release date for the game.

Players primarily take control of an Envoy who has arrived in a region called the Living Lands. There are a variety of weapons players can use such as pistols, a variety of firearms, magic and so much more. The game also has NPCs that you can recruit on your journey. Although you can interact with NPCs, you can only recruit some of them. In addition, the tone of the conversation can change the outcome and favor of the NPCs toward you, similar to The Outer Worlds which was an underappreciated title.

However, players can only take two NPCs with them at a time and complete quests and missions with them that net rewards, the standard RPG model. Although the game won’t be a fully open-world title, there will be tons of things to do over there.

3. The Indiana Jones Game

There have been lots of Indiana Jones games in recent years but Bethesda Softworks is working on one with a completely new narrative. Not much is known about the game but we know that the creators of the Wolfenstein series, MachineGames are developing the game. It is going be an action-adventure title that puts people in the shoes of the archeologist.

Developer Direct is sure to show off more than 10 minutes of gameplay including developer insights, and more details about the setting, story, and characters. There is sure to be a gameplay trailer that shows off the features of the game and so much more. Indiana Jones is a hugely successful franchise already. An AAA game that is designed to put players headfirst into the shoes of Indy is nothing short of brilliant. The game was announced in 2021 but not a lot of things have been revealed about the game since then.

We also know that the game will be released for Windows and Xbox X/S. Details about other consoles including the PlayStation 5 haven’t been revealed yet and we suspect it won’t make it to Sony’s crown jewel. There was a Teaser revealed for the game quite a while back which fans can check out if they are interested.

2. Ara: History Untold

From the creators of Civilization V, comes another strategy-based game called Ara: History Untold. It will be a turn-based strategy game that will be published by Xbox Game Studios. Initially, it was announced in 2022 at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase. The game is about building a civilization and nation to defend against other ones. The game so far is only announced for Windows and will be released in 2024.

The Xbox Developer Direct is sure to unveil more gameplay along with other details and features. We might also get a concrete release date for the game. The game will be quite similar to the Civilization franchise. Although, it will be interesting to see how Oxide Games, the developer will change it up following the blueprint they acquired from the Civilization franchise. This grand strategy might not be the usual action-adventure game but it is sure to be an entertaining one since such a reputed studio is working on it.

1. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Hellblade 2 has been a long time coming and it is not even funny. The previous title was released quite a while ago and fans have been waiting to see what Ninja Theory can come up with for the sequel. Senua’s journey isn’t over yet as we travel back into the depths of Norse Mythology. This time, with better graphics, brilliant voice acting, and gameplay that blends into cutscenes.

The game is sure to be a one-of-a-kind entry and also it is being advertised as Xbox’s Game of the Year contender. The Xbox Developer Direct will reveal more about the game’s creation process along with a release date. Most of us are excited to see what Ninja Theory has changed since the last game and how they are going to continue Senua’s story. Now that she knows the truth about her journey, it will be interesting to see her next steps.

Senua’s Saga hasn’t ended yet and we bet that it isn’t the last title of the series. It might not sell as much as mainstream games but it sure to be a title to remember.