EA FC 24 Jean-Clair Todibo Fantasy FC SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has introduced a new player Squad Building Challenge (SBC) featuring the Jean-Clair Todibo Fantasy FC card as a reward. This gives players the opportunity to add a strong Center Back (CB) to their Ultimate Team.



Fantasy FC is an ongoing Ultimate Team campaign in which the chosen player receives a substantial stats enhancement, similar to other in-game promos. What makes Fantasy FC unique is its feature to provide additional upgrades to the player based on their or their club’s real-life performance. These cards add an exciting element of unpredictability and relevance to the game, making it even more engaging for players.

What are the stats of the Jean-Clair Todibo Fantasy FC card?

The base Ultimate Team card for the Frenchman is a 79-rated Rare Gold, typically used as fodder for SBCs. Todibo also has an 82-rated Team of the Week (TOTW), which serves a similar purpose at this time of the year. However, The Nice defender recently received an 87-rated Fantasy FC card as part of the ongoing EA FC 24 promo, which is a substantial upgrade from his earlier two cards.

Todibo’s Fantasy FC card effectively mirrors his robust defensive skills from real life in the virtual world of EA FC 24. This is possible because his new special card has stats like 87 defense and 86 physicality. Additionally, the 87 pace allows the French player to efficiently track back to cut off any counter-attacks. Moreover, this Fantasy FC card proves particularly beneficial for those constructing a team centered around Ligue 1 or French players.

How do you acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The new Jean-Clair Todibo Fantasy FC card will not be available in player packs or the Transfer Market; instead, players will have to complete an SBC. They will need to assemble two teams of eleven players each while meeting the requirements listed below.

Top Form

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

France

At least one French player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

Players will need around 207,000 Ultimate Team coins to acquire the necessary cards from the Transfer Market. They can also utilize fodder cards they own to lessen the cost. Moreover, if there is a deficiency in cards or coins, players have the option to participate in Ultimate Team matches to accumulate more.

We suggest players not let go of this great opportunity to enhance their team with the Jean-Clair Todibo Fantasy FC card. Moreover, it’s crucial to note that this card will be unavailable in EA FC 24 once the SBC expires.