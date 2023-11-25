EA FC 24 Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the hype of the Thunderstruck promo, EA FC 24 has released the Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team. Fans now have a fantastic opportunity to obtain this new special card. So, here’s everything they need to know about this new challenge.

Advertisement

The Flashback promo in Ultimate Team gives selected players a significant boost to honor their past achievements. Allan Saint-Maximin is the newest member of the Flashback promo. Furthermore, he is the first to receive this special card in celebration of Black Friday.

About the Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback Card

The French left midfielder’s standard Ultimate Team card is an 81-rated Rare Gold. It is a decent enough card that most players would use during their early days in the game. But now, Saint-Maximin has an 86-rated Flashback card that fans might want in their primary squad.

Advertisement

There aren’t many unique cards from the elite level of Saudi Arabian football. So, this is an excellent opportunity for fans creating a Saudi Pro League squad to add Saint-Maximin’s special card. He also has the same four Playstyles as his base card, which brings out the best of both cards. Moreover, players can also utilize this French as a left-winger.

How to obtain this Flashback card in EA FC 24?

In comparison to the Thunderstrucks, EA FC 24 kept things simple for fans to obtain the Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback card. To complete the SBC, they would need to complete two tasks. These tasks will require them to create two starting elevens while following specific instructions.

France

At least one French player should be part of the lineup.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 83.

84-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be above 84.

To build the two required squads, fans might be spending over 50,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. It is a reasonable amount for an 86-rated special card. But the required amount can be lowered by using untradeable and spare cards. Moreover, if fans are low on cards and coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

EA FC 24 fans should complete this Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC soon, as it will be available in the Ultimate Team for a limited time. That’s all they need to know about this new challenge and card.