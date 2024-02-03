EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Joshua Kimmich UEFA Champions League Road to the Final (RTTF) Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now live in FC 24’s Ultimate Team. So, EA FC 24 fans have the opportunity to acquire a high-rated defensive midfielder for their squad. Here is everything to know about this new in-game item, including how to acquire it.

Road to the Final is a unique promotional campaign that celebrates a player’s journey through European club championships. The Bayern Munich star Kimmich is the latest addition to this Ultimate Team promo. He is representing his German club’s participation in the UEFA Champions League.

What are the stats of the Joshua Kimmich RTTF card?

The German CDM’s base Ultimate Team card is an 88-rated Rare Gold, which is useable both in-game and while completing high-rated SBCs. However, this basic Rare Gold card pales in comparison to the new 90-rated Joshua Kimmich RTTF.

With the release of the new 90-rated KImmich RTTF card, another special-grade card from the top division of German soccer joins Ultimate Team. EA FC 24 fans would love using this Bayern star in matches, as it would especially help assemble a strong starting lineup of Bundesliga or German players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The newly added Kimmich RTTF card is an exclusive reward for completing an SBC. EA FC 24 fans would have to assemble four starting lineups while following some requirements to unlock the Geman midfielder’s 90-rated RTTF card.

FC Bayern Munchen

At least one FC Bayern Munchen player should be in the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

Germany

At least one German player should be in the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

Bundesliga

At least one Bundesliga player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

Fans would have to spend around 448,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to complete the Joshua Kimmich SBC. They can also lessen the needed amount by including untradeable or fodder cards. Besides, if fans run out of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to replenish their supplies.

We would advise EA FC 24 fans to complete this Kimmich SBC before its expiry, as they would be getting a high-rated CDM on their primary squad. That’s all, there is to know about this new in-game item.