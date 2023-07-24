FIFA 23 Jeremiah St. Juste Premium Futties SBC: How to obtain the new special FUT card?

The Futties season continues in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with the release of the Jeremiah St. Juste Premium Futties SBC. Here is everything you need to know about this new in-game item and the challenge.

Advertisement

The Futties is a unique in-game promotion that celebrates the various FIFA 23 Ultimate Team cards released last season. Like other FIFa 23 promotions, it also enhances the stats of selected players who became part of it. The Sporting CP defender Jeremiah St. Juste is the latest Futties addition.

St. Juste had a decent season with Sporting CP, finishing fourth in the league. He grabbed a lot of attention with his excellent performance, Once again many eyes are on him, but this time for his new Premium Futties card that is exclusively available as a reward for completing a SBC.

Advertisement

About the FIFA 23 Jeremiah St. Juste Premium Futties card

The Sporting CP star has a 76-rated Common Gold edition as his default Ultimate Team card. Most players use this card for completing SBCs. But his new Premium Futties card is something fans would want for their primary squads. His new FUT card has a rating of 93 with some impressive stats.

Pace – 95

Shooting – 74

Passing – 82

Dribbling – 90

Defending – 93

Physicality – 90

St. Juste is listed as a Center Back (CB) on his Premium Futties card. However, fans may turn him into a Right Back (RB) for better team chemistry. This new FUT card also offers him 3-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot to become an ace defender in the Ultimate Team matches.

How to complete the Jeremiah St. Juste Premium Futties SBC?

It is one of the easiest Futties to obtain in the game, as EA Sports didn’t complicate the SBC. Fans need to build a Starting XI following some specific requirements. Although it is among the easy challenges, the requirements can pose a small hurdle.

One Dutch player should be part of the starting lineup.

One Team of the Season (TOTS) or Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be included in the lineup.

The squad’s overall rating should be more than 85.

Fans might require spending over 60,000 FUT coins in the transfer market to build this SBC’s fodder. It is a reasonable price for a +90-rated card. But they can spend even fewer coins on it by using spare cards from their collection. In case of a shortage of both resources, they can participate in FUT matches to earn more.

Advertisement

FIFA 23 fans must obtain this Jeremiah St. Juste Premium Futties card soon, as EA Sports will remove the SBC from Ultimate Team after a limited time. If this guide was helpful, visit here to find out everything about the new Heung-Min Son Premium Futties card.