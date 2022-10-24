Which is the fastest car in GTA 5 story mode?

Nearly a decade after launch, the GTA 5 story mode remains infinitely playable, and the cars are infinitely modifiable.

Over the years, the number of cars being added to GTA Online has increased, unlike the single-player component. While the Truffade Adder was considered the fastest car in the game, the Vapid Pißwasser Dominator eventually took the crown. This special edition of the vehicle found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and will set players back around $315,000. Those who owned GTA 5 on older platforms like the PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One can get the car for free.

Boasting an impressive top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h), the Pißwasser Dominator is unbeaten in single-player. The muscle car costs nearly ten times as much as the regular Dominator but is an impressive car for the price. Outperforming the Truffade Adder for 1/3 the price, the Pißwasser Dominator is a must-have. Here’s everything players need to know about it.

Also read: GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheats for Nintendo Switch

All you need to know about the fastest GTA 5 car, the Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

“Baby boomer teen dream repackaged for the mass market generation. A muscle car without the muscle that’s the rental vehicle of choice for tourists looking for a slice of “real” Americana. Get it with exclusive Pisswasser Livery.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Here’s a brief overview of all the main stats of the Pißwasser Dominator:

Top speed: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)

126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) Seats: 2

2 Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive

Rear-wheel drive Weight: 1,500 KG

Despite being rear-wheel drive, the Pißwasser Dominator features excellent handling and decent downforce. While its launch is nowhere near its all-wheel-drive counterparts, it does get up to speed fairly quickly. In single-player races, the Pißwasser Dominator is a must-have, crushing the competition in its class. While the Truffade Adder and Z-Type are close in top speed, their lackluster handling lets them down. While the Adder is an understeering car, the Z-Type is on the other end of the spectrum, being an oversteering mess.

The Dominator manages to keep the power down while keeping it steady around the corners. The only major negative about the car is the lack of major customization options. Livery options are limited and external body modifications are insignificant as well. However, the car more than makes up for this in performance. For those looking for a strong race car that is also zippy in the streets, the Pißwasser Dominator is the perfect choice.