Fans React as Adin Ross Appears to Have a Seizure on Stream

Adin Ross has become a household name in the streaming community. However, he might not be the most trusted one because of his pranks. People believe that a day will come when the Kick streamer might be in real trouble, but no one might believe him similar to the famous story, the boy who cried wolf.

In his most recent livestream, the 23-year-old suddenly appeared to suffer a seizure attack while laughing at a joke. Fans watching the stream believed Adin Ross might have taken some kind of d*ugs that caused the seizure. However, the streamer laughed it off and claimed he was only joking with his audience.

Despite the visual evidence, a lot of fans might still not have believed that the Kick streamer had suffered a seizure. The 23-year-old American is known for pulling off pranks, and the seizure could also have been nothing more than an attempt to gain some clout and attention.

What do fans have to say about Adin Ross’s seizure on livestream?

The clip of the 23-year-old streamer having a seizure went viral on the internet. Despite his claims that it was a joke, a small percentage of supporters thought it was true. One fan even prayed for Adin Ross’ health.

However, the majority of fans on X (formerly Twitter) knew it was a prank and didn’t fall for it. One fan even mentioned the side effects Adin Ross would have had like waking up confused and feeling panicky if the attack were real. At the same time, others did not find the prank funny and criticized the streamer for joking about a serious health issue.

The prank did not have any serious consequences and Adin Ross laughed it away. However, people appeared to have lost faith in their favorite streamer, and Adin might not get any help if required in the future, since most will consider the situation to be a prank.

