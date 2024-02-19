EA FC 24 Fabio Cannavaro Future Star Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The Fabio Cannavaro Future Star Icon is now live in Ultimate Team as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC), giving EA FC 24 fans the opportunity to acquire a legendary defender for their starting XI. So, here is everything they need to know about this newly added Icon card.

Future Stars is an Ultimate Team campaign that awards enhanced cards with higher stats to talented players under the age of 23. Moreover, this year, EA Sports even chose to honor the past wonder kids who went on to become soccer legends. The renowned Italian defender Cannavaro is one of the Icons who will get a Future Star edition.

What are the stats of the Fabio Cannavaro Future Star Icon card?

Cannavaro’s default card is an 89-rated Base Icon, which is used by many fans who want a solid Center Back (CB) for their Ultimate Team squad. However, EA Sports released the 91-rated Future Star Icon, which is the best version of the Italian in the game. Cannavaro may also play as a Right-Back (RB) with the new card.

One of the most sought-after cards in the Ultimate Team is the Icons. After all, they have impressive stats and offer excellent chemistry with the other team members. With the release of the Cannavaro Future Star Icon card, fans now have access to another good Icon to build a formidable starting lineup.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The 91-rated Fabio Cannavaro Future Star Icon is only available as an SBC reward. Fans would thus have to put together six teams of eleven players while fulfilling some requirements to complete the Ultimate Team challenge.

Born Legend

Exactly eleven Rare cards should be part of the lineup.

All of the cards should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

Exactly eleven Rare cards should be part of the lineup.

All of the cards should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 81.

Galacticos

At least one Real Madrid player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Squadra Azzurra

At least one Italian player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

League Legend

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

To assemble the six necessary squads, fans will have to spend around 381,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. As an alternative, the SBC could be finished using fodder or untradeable cards. Moreover, if fans are running low on coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

Fans should complete the SBC before it ends since this is a fantastic chance for them to get an Icon card at a reasonable cost. However, they should remember that this is the only method to obtain the 91-rated Cannavaro Future Star Icon.