EA FC 24 Ian Wright Winter Wildcards Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

If fans thought Ultimate Team couldn’t get any more exciting, they were wrong as EA FC 24 recently released the Ian Wright Winter Wildcards Icon. Fans won’t have to open multiple packs or get into a bidding war for this new Icon, as it is a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) exclusive. Here is everything about this new card, including how to complete the respective SBC.

Winter Wildcards is a unique campaign that celebrates the festive season for the past, present, and future of Ultimate Team. Electronic Arts would release special-grade cards with improved stats and ratings with new Playstyles as part of this new campaign. Moreover, they also include many Icons in this ongoing Ultimate Team campaign.

What are the stats of the Ian Wright Winter Wildcards Icon?

The Base Icon card for this legendary English winger is 87-rated. It is one of the most wanted cards in the game due to its Icon status. However, this base card is nothing compared to the newly-released 90-rated Winter Wildcards Icon edition. This new card has mind-blowing stats, but it’s the 91-pace and 89-dribbling that make it so special.

icon cards are famous for their high stats and rating along with offering a good chemistry. The new Wright Winter Wildcards is no different, as it would help fans create a competitive English squad. However, it would be mostly helpful for fans with hybrid league cards.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Wright Winter Wildcards Icon is an SBC exclusive, so fans must complete the respective challenge to obtain it. Like other Winter Wildcards Icon SBCs released earlier, Electronic Arts made it challenging for the fans to complete. They would have to build nine lineups to complete the task. As if assembling nine squads wasn’t difficult enough, there are specific requirements that must be met.

Born Legend

There should be exactly eleven Rare Bronze players in the squad.

Rising Star

There should be exactly eleven Rare Silver players in the squad.

On a Loan

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 81.

The Three Lions

There should be one English player in the squad.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

League Legend

There should be one Premier League player in the squad.

There should be one Team of the Week (TOTW) player in the squad.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

86-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

Top Notch

There should be one Team of the Week (TOTW) player in the squad.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

87-Rated Squad

There should be one Team of the Week (TOTW) player in the squad.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

Completing this SBC would require spending over 625,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to assemble the nine required squads. However, this can also be done with fewer coins upon using untradable or spare cards from fans’ collections. If they are low on these resources, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and card packs.

If EA FC 24 players want the 90-rated Ian Wright Winter Wildcards Icon on their primary squads, they must complete the SBC as soon as possible because this Ultimate Team challenge would expire after a limited time.