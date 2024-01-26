Andrew Tate Mocks the “Streamer of the Year” Nominees, and Claims He Is Unaware of Who They Are

The Twitch streamer QT Cinderella recently made significant announcements about her upcoming event, The Streamer Awards 2024. The streamer organizes an annual event to honor her fellow streamers and content creators for their work. The latest edition of this annual award ceremony will take place on February 17, 2024.

In her latest livestream, the 29-year-old unveiled the nominees for the various categories at her 2024 Streamer Awards. Among the many categories, everyone was excited to find out the nominees for “The Streamer of the Year.” QT revealed this year that Kai Cenat, Jynxzi, Ironmouse, Quackity, and CaseOh have been nominated for the prestigious title.

Andrew Tate makes fun of “streamer of the year” nominations. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mhcYxtFmbr — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 25, 2024

Interestingly, the controversial social media personality Andrew Tate had a hilarious reaction to the list of nominees for this year’s “Streamer of the Year.” The 37-year-old took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and claimed he was not familiar with any of the nominees. Nevertheless, it immediately became obvious that Andrew was joking because Kai Cenat, one of the most followed Twitch streamers, is also on the list. On the other hand, Quackity is a well-known Minecraft streamer and Ironmouse is one of the most widely-recognized VTubers in the current industry.

Surprisingly, Andrew Tate’s fans joined him in the tweets, as they agreed with their “Top G” about not knowing the nominees. Some suspected that since Andrew is on excellent terms with the Kick streamer Adin Ross, he was upset at not getting to see his name on the list.

Who would win the Streamer of the Year 2024?

This year’s Streamer Awards have a strong line of nominees for the “Streamer of the Year” title. Most believe Kai Cenat has the highest chance of winning, and this means he will be defending his title successfully. Moreover, the 22-year-old being the most famous livestreamer on Twitch definitely gives him an edge in the voting.

Nevertheless, the fight won’t be easy as the 22-year-old streamer has Quackity and Ironmouse against him in this category. Quackity is one of the biggest names in the Minecraft community, and he is also the winner of last year’s “Best Minecraft Streamer.” As for Ironmouse, she is a well-known VTuber with over 1.9 million followers on Twitch. She also won the “Best VTuber” title last year at the Streamer Awards.

Similarly, fans should not underestimate CaseOh and Jynxzi’s popularity among netizens. The former has over 2.3 million followers on the purple platform, while the latter has over 3.7 million followers. Hence, it would definitely be intriguing to see who lifts the title on February 17.