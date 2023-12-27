EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC: How to Complete This Challenge in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has come up with the Year in Review Player Pick Squad Building Challenge (SBC) to celebrate the end of 2023. Fans have an excellent opportunity to grab some amazing special-grade Ultimate Team cards. So, we are here with everything about this SBC to help fans complete it.

Squad Building Challenges are a significant part of the Ultimate Team. It allows players to obtain high-rated or special cards without relying on luck to get one in the UT packs. Every year, Electronic Arts releases various SBCs to make the multiplayer mode more exciting for fans.

What Is The Year in Review Player Pick SBC?

The Year in Review Play Pick is a unique SBC that Electronic Games first released for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. After its last appearance in FIFA 23, this SBC has also found its way into the new era of EA FC 24. This challenge allows fans to get a card released in November as part of the different SBCs and promos.

According to EA FC 24, The Year in Review Play Pick would have special cards like Dynamic Duos, Centurion, and Player of the Month. There is also an opportunity to get an Icon. However, EA has limited this SBC to reward only the Base Icons, excluding the special ones like Winter Wildcards or Centurion Icons.

How to complete this SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every other SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, this also has multiple tasks for fans to complete. Fans would have to assemble two squads of eleven players to complete the challenge. However. there are some requirements that must be met while building the squads.

84-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 84.

85-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 85.

Fans would have to spend at least 100,000 Ultimate Team coins to build the required squads using the Transfer Market. However, fans can complete the challenge with even fewer coins by using untradable or spare cards in their collections. If they have a shortage of coins and cards, participate in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more.

Top 10 most rare drops from Year in Review Player Pick SBC

Despite the rewards for completing Year in Review Player Pick is limited to Base Icons and cards released in November promos and SBCs, there are many exciting cards that fans can get their hands on. The following are the most rare drops fans can unpack in this SBC.

Pele Base Icon (95-rated CAM)

Ronaldo Base Icon (94-rated ST)

Zinedine Zidane Base Icon (94-rated CAM)

Johan Cruyff Base Icon (93-rated CF)

Ronaldinho Base Icon (93-rated LW)

Paolo Maldini Base Icon (92-rated CB)

Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM (92-rated ST)

Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM (91-rated RW)

Frenkie De Jong Thunderstruck (89-rated CM)

Jude Bellingham La Liga POTM (88-rated CM)

That’s all there is to know about this ongoing Year in Review Player Pick SBC. However, EA FC 24 fans should remember to complete this challenge before it expires from the Ultimate Team.