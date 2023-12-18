EA FC 24 Hayley Raso Showdown SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has released another exciting Squad Building Challenge (SBC) reward. Fans can now obtain the Hayley Raso Showdown, a special card that can only be obtained by completing an SBC. Here’s everything they need to know about this newly-released item.

Advertisement

The Showdown is a unique Ultimate Team promo in which two players from opposing clubs are chosen, and their stats are significantly improved. Following the match, the winner receives another +2 upgrade, while a draw results in a +1 upgrade for both sides. The Real Madrid star Hayley Raso is the latest to join the Showdowns for her upcoming match against rivals Paris FC.

About the EA FC 24 Hayley Raso Showdown card

The Australian forward has a 78-rated Rare Gold for her base Ultimate Team card. Most fans would use this card for completing SBCs. But her new special card, the 86-rated Hayley Raso Showdown, is something fans would love to have on their primary squads.

Advertisement

Liga F has some incredible cards and fans can now obtain a special card from this top league of Spanish women’s soccer. This recently released 87-rated Raso Showdown has impressive stats such as 93-Pace and 85-Dribbling, which could improve in the future. This special-grade card would help fans create a strong lineup based on Ligue 1 or Australian nationality.

How to obtain this Showdown card in Ultimate Team?

Like every other Showdown, this 86-rated Hayley Raso card is also exclusive to SBC. Fans must create a lineup of eleven players while following some requirements to complete the challenge.

At least one Real Madrid player should be part of the lineup.

At least one player over 86-rated should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 83.

Fans would need to spend over 17,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to assemble the 83-rated lineup. Although it is a reasonable amount to spend on an SBC, it could be completed with fewer coins by using untradeable and spare cards. If a fan’s resources are running low, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

EA FC 24 fans who are eager to obtain this 86-rated Hayley Raso Showdown card must complete the related SBC soon, as it will expire after a while. Well, that’s all there is to know about this new special-grade card.