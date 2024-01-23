When Is the Best Time to Open Packs for Team of the Year in EA FC 24?

The long-awaited Team of the Year (TOTY) promotion is now available in EA FC 24. It is an annual Ultimate Team promotion that celebrates a successful year of soccer by revealing the starting lineups of the top male and female players. Aside from current soccer stars, this new promotion also includes Icons.

EA Sports first released the Attackers on January 19, which was followed by Midfielders on January 21. And on January 23, all TOTY cards will be available with the release of Defenders and Goalkeepers. It is one of the most famous promotions in Ultimate Team, so fans have been piling up player packs to acquire a Team of the Year card.

Although TOTY cards have been available since January 19, fans shouldn’t open all of their best packs before EA Sports releases all the TOTY cards. They should wait until January 23 when the remaining cards of this promotion will be available in Ultimate Team. Aside from both men and women TOTY XIs, fans could also pack TOTY Icon Team 2 players and TOTY Honorable Mentions.

What Are TOTY Honorable Mentions?

TOTY Honorable Mentions is a staple of the annual Team of the Year promotion. EA Sports nominates over 100 players for the TOTY XI, but only 12 men and women players make it to the final squad, including the 12th player. However, many other deserving players miss out on being part of TOTY because of getting fewer votes than the winners.

EA Sports selects some of the TOTY nominees who didn’t make it to the final lineup for Honorable Mentions and awards them with a drastic boost. Although TOTY Honorable Mentions might not be as good as TOTY XI, they are still excellent cards that fans would love to have on their squads. EA FC 24 has already released 90-rated Granit Xhaka and 89-rated Dante TOTY Honorable Mentions.

The TOTY Honorable Mentions usually get added to the game via Objectives or Squad Building Challenges. Some of the possible players who could be part of this promotion are Harry Kane, Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva, Irene Paredes, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and Salma Paralluelo. Fans can expect EA FC 24 fans would be getting their hands on many exciting Ultimate Team cards.