EA FC 24 Frenkie De Jong Thunderstruck SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports FC 24, better known as EA FC 24, has made Black Friday more special for fans, as the Frenkie de Jong Thunderstruck SBC is now live in Ultimate Team. So, here is everything that fans would want to know about this new challenge and its reward.

Since the FIFA days, Electronic Arts has celebrated Black Friday with a special event. They are continuing the trend with EA FC 24. The new Thunderstruck promo celebrates this special occasion by giving stat boosts to selected players, and the Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is the latest addition.

About the Frenkie de Jong Thunderstruck Card

The Dutch midfielder has an 87-rated Rare Gold as her default in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. It is already an excellent card to have in the game. But now, the players have the opportunity to obtain an even better edition, the 88-rated Thunderstruck.

The top division of Spanish football has some good cards, but there is a lack of special ones. So now, fans building a La Liga squad can add this unique De Jong card. Like the base edition, it has seven incredible Playstyles to bring out the best of it.

How to obtain this Thunderstruck in EA FC 24?

As always, fans would have to complete some tasks to finish the Squad Building Challenge that rewards this special card. But there are some requirements that fans should meet while creating the required lineup for this challenge.

Netherlands

At least one Dutch player should be part of the starting eleven.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 85.

FC Barcelona

At least one FC Barcelona player should be part of the starting eleven.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 86.

La Liga

At least one La Liga EA Sports player should be part of the starting eleven.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the starting eleven.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 87.

To build the required lineup, fans may need to spend over 350,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. It is a significant amount for many fans to spend on an SBC at this point in the game. Yet, they can reduce the required amount by using untradeable and spare cards from their collection. Moreover, if they run out of these resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

EA FC 24 fans should complete this Frenkie de Jong Thunderstruck SBC soon, as it will be unavailable after a short time. That’s all fans would need to know about this challenge and the card.