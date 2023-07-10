New Job Listings Hint at A Plague Tale: Requiem’s Sequel

The company behind the iconic A Plague Tale, Asobo Studio, is likely to have begun working on this franchise’s third installment. As we know, 2022’s A Plague Tale: Requiem didn’t leave much scope for a sequel, but the studio is definitely up to something. According to recent job listings, the company is expanding the Plague Tale team.

Recently, the French-based video game makers posted new job requirements on LinkedIn as well as their website. Thus, they have multiple designations available in various departments, seeking talents with different skill sets. In fact, besides A Plague Tale, the developers are also looking for new talents for Microsoft’s Flight Sim.

As of the A Plague Tale series, the studio has yet to disclose what exactly they’re working on. It’s expected to be the sequel to Requiem or a spinoff; thus, it’s too early to draw any conclusions. So, wasting no further time, let’s dive deeper, starting with the job listings.

New Job roles for the A Plague Tale series at Asobo Studio

There are a total of 4 positions for this popular gaming franchise. Speaking of which, the studio is hiring:

A VFX artist

Senior game designer

Senior A.I. programmer

Senior gameplay animator

Although four people isn’t a significant addition, it still hints at the studio working on a project. The job description for the senior game designer states that the developer seeks to strengthen the team for future production. Here’s exactly what they have mentioned: “For a future production, we are looking for a Game Designer to strengthen the team behind “A Plague Tale: Requiem” from the pre-production phase.”

Later on, it’s also highlighted that it would be a plus if the candidate had experience playing A Plague Tale: Innocence or Requiem. Have a look at all the vacancies here. Do apply if you believe you are a perfect fit for a particular role.

A Plague Tale’s new project is likely to be in the planning phase

As of now, it’s safe to assume the new Plague title is expected to be in pre-production. Thus, the game will take a year, or maybe even more, until it’s ready to be announced. Hence, we’re very unlikely to hear from developers anytime soon. However, if the studio has started with a new game, we could expect some announcements in the coming months.

