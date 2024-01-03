Fans hail EA Sports’ FIFA for bringing people close after learning how Darts ace Luke Littler met his girlfriend on the game

Fans are left astounded to find out that British Professional Darts player, Luke Littler, met his girlfriend Eloise Milburn while playing EA Sports’s FIFA (currently known as EA FC). It has been reported by OnlineMail that the couple has been together for over six weeks and going strong as time passes.

Advertisement

Luke Littler took the darts world by storm and is considered the youngest player in the scene to have won multiple tournaments like the British Open, Gibraltar Open, and more. Moreover, he is also considered to be a prodigy among fans who believe that he has the potential to break every single darts record. Now with the news coming forward about Luke Littler finding his love through a video game, the internet is divided on how to react.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FUT24News/status/1742303914949562820?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Luke and Eloise met only a few months ago and got in touch with each other on Xbox through a mutual friend. While they had initially connected over FIFA Pro Club, the bond got stronger as they both found out about their mutual likeness for darts. Additionally, Eloise Milburn is also an amateur darts player representing Surrey Women’s and debuted at Walton Working Men’s Club.

Luke’s girlfriend, Eloise has been found congratulating him with a kiss right after he qualified for the final at the PDC World Championship. Following this gesture, Eloise even wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to share her happiness on his success.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsDarts/status/1742297351023141266?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The power couple are also avid football fans, however, they have their differences here. Luke is a fan of Manchester United while Eloise is a big fan of Crystal Palace. While this disparity between them prevails, their love for football is all that brought them closer in the first place.

What Did Fans have to say about EA Sports’ FIFA helping Luke Littler find his soulmate?

Netizens have been going wild ever since they learned how Littler and his girlfriend met while playing Pro Clubs on FIFA. Since women are still a minority in the gaming community, finding one’s soulmate is tough. Moreover, the percentage drops further when it comes to playing a sports game like FIFA.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/la_rae_206/status/1742310082002686444?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/A_1_3_x_/status/1742304108718248156?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fifa_lime/status/1742307077416972304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Luke, finding his girlfriend through FIFA Pro Clubs, against all odds, is something that mesmerizes the internet. Gamers have joked around in hopes of getting lucky like Luke by asking for a partner to play FIFA with. Moreover, some have even shared that they wish to sign up for Pro Clubs to find their soulmate.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/curtiswoodhous8/status/1742304872223871392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RikhilMajithia/status/1742304128997670921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the public has been skeptical about the age gap of the couple as Eloise is 21, while Luke is 16 (soon to turn 17 this month). Some people have also accused Eloise of being a groomer, and netizens questioned whether public opinion would remain the same if the genders were reversed. Nevertheless, the details about the state of their relationship are unknown, and we have to wait to find out if they will stand the test of time.

