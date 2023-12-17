EA FC 24 Giovanni Di Lorenzo UCL TOTGS SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

With the UEFA Champions League moving to the Round of 16, EA FC 24 released the new Giovanni Di Lorenzo UCL Team of the Group Stage SBC. So, here is everything you need to know about this newly released special card, including how to get your hands on it.

Advertisement

Electronic Arts released the new UCL TOTGS cards to honor the soccer players who stood out the most in the Group Stages of this major European tournament. Aside from a good-looking card, this new promo boosts up the stats of the selected player. The Napoli FC, the EA FC 24 version of SSC Napoli, star Di Lorenzo is the latest to join this promo.

About the EA FC 24 Giovanni Di Lorenzo UCL TOTGS

The Italian right-back already has two excellent cards that many fans use in Ultimate Team, the base 85-rated Rare Gold and special 86-Trailblazer. However, he recently received his best in-game card, the 87-rated UCL TOTGS. Many fans would like to have this newly released special card on their squads, as it has some incredible stats.

Advertisement

This is an excellent opportunity for fans to have a high-rated special card from the top division of Italian soccer. It would especially help fans build a strong squad resolving around Serie A or Italian nationality. Moreover, aside from having improved stats and four useful Playstyles, fans can even deploy this right-back as a right-wing-back.

How to obtain this UCL TOTGS card?

To obtain this 87-rated Di Lorenzo UCL TOTGS card, fans must complete the associated Squad Building Challenges (SBC) by building a squad of eleven players. However, some requirements must be met when assembling the squad.

Italy

At least one Italian player should be part of the lineup.

The overall team rating should be over 82.

Serie A

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall team rating should be over 82.

To create the required squads, EA FC 24 fans would need to spend over 55,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market, but this challenge can be completed with fewer coins by using spare or untradable cards. Furthermore, if they are low on these resources, they can always participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

If fans want this high-rated Italian right-back, they should complete the related SBC soon. After all, this Ultimate Team challenge is only available for a limited time. That’s all you need to know about this newly released Giovanni Di Lorenzo UCL TOTGS.