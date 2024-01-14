Jude Bellingham Could Do a New Celebration in the El Clasico After Playing EA FC 24 With Micah Richards

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards recently went head to head against each other in an EA FC 24 match. This in-game match resulted in Bellingham getting a new celebration, which he might do in the upcoming El Clasico.

In the match, Richards was one to score the first goal, but the 20-year-old Englishman soon took the lead. The Real Madrid star also got two red cards, but he was still the better EA FC 24 player. Eventually, the match concluded 6-2 in Jude’s favor, and he even got his in-game character on the score list twice.

It was entertaining to see two English internationals play EA FC 24 together. However, what made this clash even more intriguing was the pact they made. Micah Richards would have to do an episode of his famous soccer show wearing a Real Madrid kit. Meanwhile, the young Englishman was supposed to do a special celebration as a tribute to Micah after scoring in his next match.

Although Jude Bellingham won the game, he still agreed to do a celebration as a sign of respect for the former English professional. The Real Madrid star’s next match is the Supercopa finals against Barcelona on January 14. Bellingham did score in the last El Clasico, so there are high chances for him to score again in the upcoming clash.

Garnacho agrees to do a custom celebration for IShowSpeed if he scores against Spurs

Jude Bellingham isn’t the only soccer star who has to do a special celebration on Sunday, as the Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho has got himself in a similar situation. Although the Manchester United youngster didn’t play EA FC 24 against anyone, he video-called the American streaming sensation, Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr.

The 18-year-old streamer is an avid fan of Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo. So he also became a fan of Manchester United and the players who played with him, including Garnacho. Speed asked the 19-year-old soccer star to do Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuuu” celebration while barking like him. Those who follow the streamer must be aware of him randomly barking at people.

Manchester United will be going against Tottenham Hotspurs on January 14. If the Argentine youngster scores in this Premier League, fans could get to see him doing the custom celebration IShowSpeed suggested in his latest stream. So, fans should keep an eye on the Premier League and Supercopa de Espana on Sunday for these unique celebrations.