EA FC 24 Branco van den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC: How to complete this new Ultimate Team challenge?

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team got more exciting with the release of the Branco van den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC, as fans now have the opportunity to get another special card. Well, here is everything you need to know about this new in-game item.

FC Pro Live is the latest promo in Ultimate Team. Unlike other promos, it only selects players based on the performances of their respective EA FC 24 pro in the competitive esports scene. The Ajax star Branco van den Boomen is the latest to join this new promo because of Phzin representing him at the FC Pro Open.

About Branco van den Boomen FC Pro Live card

The Dutch midfielder’s default Ultimate Team card is a 78-rated Common Gold. Most fans wouldn’t include this card in their starting eleven, as it isn’t that impressive. Perhaps Squad Building Challenges are what most fans are using it for. However, everyone would want to have Van Den Boomen’s new special card, the 86-rated FC Pro Live, on their teams.

The top league of Dutch football doesn’t have many excellent cars in the game at the moment. So, it is a great opportunity for fans building an Eredivisie squad to add this Ajax midfielder. Aside from the stat boost, the FC PRO Live promo also gave Van Den Boomen the Bruiser Playstyle. Besides, he will receive more stat boosts and Playstyles based on Phzin’s future performances.

How to complete this FC Pro Live SBC?

EA FC 24 fans might not have a hard time obtaining the Branco van den Boomen FC Pro Live. The respective SBC to get this new in-game item only requires fans to create a squad of eleven players. However, some requirements must be met while building the team.

At least one Dutch player should be part of the starting eleven.

The overall rating of the starting eleven should be over 84.

Completing this SBC would require fans to spend 40,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer market. It is a reasonable amount to spend on this 86-rated special card. But fans can get it for a lower amount by using untradable or spare cards in the SBC. Moreover, fans can participate in the UTY matches to obtain more coins and cards for this challenge.

EA FC 24 fans should remember to complete this FC Pro Live SBC soon. It is only available in Ultimate Team for a limited time. That’s everything fans should know before trying to complete the challenge for the new special card.