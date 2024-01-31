Will EA Sports Compensate Us for the Glitched FC 24 Player Pick That Gave Out Team of the Year Messi?

EA Sports recently made a massive blunder in FC 24 as they allowed players to pack the Lionel Messi TOTY card for an extremely cheap amount. It is one of the best cards in the game, so fans have been saving packs and coins to acquire it. However, a recent glitch in the 86+ TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC gave away the rare card to multiple fans.

This incident has enraged a lot of fans as to how could EA Sports give away one of the best cards so easily. Moreover, with TOTY Messi costing millions of coins on the market, a lot of them are asking EA Sports to compensate those who were unable to get the card. However, it is very unlikely for American developers to compensate for their mistakes.

This is similar to FIFA 21 when Sancho was in everyone’s TOTS packs It took EA 2 hours to remove the SBC that time pic.twitter.com/cLj91lUS5r — FUT Mentor (@FUTMentor) January 30, 2024

It isn’t the first time that EA Sports has made such a mistake, as they released a guaranteed Hero Pack for 25,000 coins when in reality that was supposed to be 250,000 in FIFA 23. Moreover, the Bundesliga TOTS guaranteed SBC also easily gave away the Jadon Sancho TOTS card in FIFA 21. Even in these past cases, fans weren’t compensated for their mistakes, especially those who didn’t get to open these glitched picks.

Aren’t such mistakes on EA’s part illegal?

Many might wonder if it isn’t illegal for a major organization like Electronic Arts to make such mistakes and not offer any explanation. However, the American developers have nothing to worry about, as EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team pack mechanics are based on Random odds and no one can predict what they might get before opening it. Hence, even if it’s guaranteed to pack Messi TOTY cards, EA could just claim it was just luck rather than a mistake.

You took it away just as I was about to submit it, taking away my increased chance of getting TOTY Messi after so many other people got him. Completely unfair, and a garbage move by your company. — Richard Fung (@blitzer46) January 30, 2024

The issue is that there is no way to correct it.

– Taking Messi away would create anger

– Giving everyone Messi will never happen

– A TOTY pack for all? It won’t fix the issue to give us Earps. As said before. The content team should be fired and replaced with competent people https://t.co/FGDutDpvky — DaSweatyBanana – FUT Trading and Opinion (@DaSweatyBanana) January 30, 2024

Some fans took to social media platforms to express their frustration on being unable to pack the Messi TOTY card. However, they further claimed EA Sports is trying to cover up their blunder by removing the SBC from the game.

Can you still complete the glitched 86+ Player Pick?

EA Sports has already removed the 86+ Player Pick SBC once they realized that fans were easily packing the 97-rated Messi TOTY card. However, the Ultimate Team challenge might only be removed temporarily, as the developers might add it back within 24 hours after fixing the issues.

However, even though this SBC might return to EA FC 24, fans would no longer be able to take advantage of it to acquire a rare card like the Messi TOTY. Instead, fans would be getting the rewards they were originally supposed to via this new in-game challenge.