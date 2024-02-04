EA FC 24 Super Powers Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA Sports has come up with another exciting Evolution for the Ultimate Team. With that, EA FC 24 fans have the wonderful opportunity to upgrade their Heroes. The new Super Powers Evolution would drastically improve their stats and give new PlayStyles.

Fans can upgrade their Hero cards to a better version with the new premium Evolution. It costs 100,000 Ultimate Team coins or 500 FC points. However, fans should use caution while selecting the card since your selection is absolute, with no changing afterward.

What are the requirements for Super Powers Evolution?

EA FC 24 introduced Evolution, a new and unique Ultimate Team feature that helps to create unique teams by evolving a weak or favorite card. However, the game restricts fans from generating outrageous cards with over-the-top stats by imposing specific eligibility requirements. Even the Super Powers Evolution has the following eligibility criteria:

Overall: Maximum 88-rated

Dribbling: Maximum 90-rated

Physical : Maximum 88-rated

Position: ST

Rarity: Heroes

Playstyles: Maximum 8

Playstyles+: Maximum 1

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?



To complete the new Super Powers Evolution and enhance their chosen Hero card into a higher-rated version, EA FC 24 fans must complete the following three levels of tasks listed below.

Level 1 Challenge

Play four Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Score four goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win five goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenge

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Score three-volley goals in a Squad Battle match using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for the Super Powers Evolution?

Super Powers would boost the stats and overall rating of the selected Hero card while also adding new Playstyles. However, the rewards will be separated into three sets because this premium Evolution has three levels of tasks.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Shooting +2

Dribbling +2

Physical +1

Power Shot Playstyle



Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Passing +2

Physical +2

Level 3 Rewards

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Dribbling +2

First Touch Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for Super Powers Evolution in EA FC 24?

Even though this newly-added premium Evolution is exclusive for Heroes, fans still pick some mind-blowing players to evolve. We believe the following five cards are the finest picks for the new Super Powers Evolution.

Jean-Pierre Papin Hero (89-rated ST)

Diego Forlán Hero (88-rated ST)

Enzo Francescoli Hero (88-rated CF)

Tomas Brolin Hero (87-rated ST)

Robbie Keane Hero (86-rated ST)

These are our top five choices for Super Powers Evolutions, which won’t disappoint the fans. Moreover, they would get some high-rated goal-scoring striker for their starting lineup.