EA FC 24 TOTY: Prediction for the Men’s Best XI

It is that time of the year when Electronic Arts release the Team of the Year (TOTY) for Ultimate Team. Although the renowned soccer game series is no longer called FIFA, the TOTYs have found their way into the new EA FC 24.

Team of the Year is an annual Ultimate Team promo to commemorate a year of incredible soccer. EA Sports has revealed the 85 male players nominated for the EA FC 24 TOTY. Fans would now submit their top eleven, and those who received the most votes would be included in the men’s best eleven. So, here we are with our top eleven and why they should be part of TOTY.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

The TOTY XI would be incomplete without a goalkeeper, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen is one of the best choices. The German international had an incredible campaign last year, as he was a key reason behind Barcelona winning the LaLiga title. Moreover, he won the Zamora Trophy for his 26 clean sheets in the top division of Spanish soccer.

John Stones (Manchester City)

The English defender has proven himself as one of the finest defenders after the extraordinary quintuple-winning season with Manchester City, which included the club’s first-ever UCL win. Furthermore, Stones is a center-back who has also played as a full-back. Stones could undoubtedly be an excellent addition to the final Team of the Year squad.

Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Kounde is not only an exceptional center-back, but he has also shown to be a capable right-back for both Barcelona and the French national team. The Frenchman was a key contributor to Barcelona’s victory in the 2022/23 LaLiga season. So, he would also contribute to forming a strong backline for TOTY XI.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Liverpool did not have the finest season in 2022/23, but no one can deny Virgil Van Dijk’s performance. He is one of the world’s top defenders. The Dutch international is a significant factor in Liverpool’s current Premier League dominance and qualification for the UEFA Europa League round of 16 as group winners. So, he is a worthy candidate for TOTY.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

The Italian international is unquestionably among the world’s top right-backs. Di Lorenzo enjoyed an outstanding Serie A season with Napoli in 2022/23. He was instrumental in the Italian giants winning the league with 90 points. As a result, he deserves to become the right-back for the top eleven in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

The Belgian international is perhaps the best midfielder of this generation. His presence in the midfield helped Manchester City complete the quintuple in the 2022/23 season, which included the English club’s first UCL victory. Due to his injury, fans could feel his absence in the recent City matches. So a midfielder of his caliber definitely deserves a spot on the TOTY XI.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

The 20-year-old is one of the top midfielders in the world and deserves to be in the TOTY XI. Bellingham is demonstrating his talent in Spain with Real Madrid after a successful season with Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman has already established himself as an important member of Los Blancos, helping them dominate in LaLiga.

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Ilkay Gundogan has established himself as a key player in the current Barcelona roster after captaining Manchester City to quintuple glory last season. The German professional can not only be a threat in front of the goal but also play as a deep-lying playmaker. A versatile midfielder like him should be among Ultimate Team’s best eleven.

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

The Frenchman is currently one of the top attackers in the world. Although Kylian Mbappe failed to win the UCL again with Paris Saint-Germain, his Ligue 1 campaign was exceptional. He was the top scorer in the French league and is an important member of the French national squad. So, Mbappe deserves a spot on the upcoming Team of the Year.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

After the mind-blowing first season in the Premier League, Haaland should be heading the TOTY attack line. In the 2022/23 season, he helped Manchester City win a quintuple, including the club’s first-ever UCL trophy. He was also crowned the best scorer in the Premier League and UCL. The Norwegian striker also ranked second in the Ballon d’Or last year.

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

It would be hard to imagine the TOTY 2024 lineup without Lionel Messi in the attack. After the incredible 2023 season, winning the Ballon d’Or for his World Cup-winning campaign, the Argentine deserves to be part of the TOTY XI. Aside from the international glory, the 36-year-old also helped Inter Miami lift their first-ever silverware, winning the Leagues Cup.

These are the twelve players we believe should be part of Ultimate Team’s TOTY XI, and could differ from your selection. However, it would be interesting to see how many from our pick make it to the final TOTY XI by EA FC 24.