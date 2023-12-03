EA FC 24 Milan Skriniar Radioactive SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has released the new Radioactive promo in Ultimate Team, and the Slovak defender Milan Skriniar has joined this promo as an SBC reward. So here is everything they would need to know about how to obtain this new in-game item.

Advertisement

Radioactive is the newest Ultimate Team promo that boosts the stats of selected players. However, this promo stands out because these new cards provide full chemistry with squad members from the same league, club, and nation. Having a manager from the same league also produces the same results. The PSG center-back Skriniar is the latest addition to the Radioactives.

About Milan Skriniar Radioactive card

The Slovak professional’s base card is an 84-rated Rare Gold, which is a good card on a starter squad. But fans can now have an even better version of Skriniar on their squad, the new 87-rated Radioactive card. It has some incredible stats like 87-Defending and 86-Physicality. Moreover, it even has 83-pace that will help him to track back effectively.

Advertisement

Fans building a Ligue 1-based squad have a great opportunity to get their hands on this new special Skriniar card. Moreover, it will also fit perfectly in a hybrid squad because of Radioactive’s unique way of dealing with player chemistry.

How TO obtain this Radioactive card?

Fans must complete the respective SBC, which asks them to create two Starting lineups, to receive the 87-rated Milan Skriniar Radioactive card. There are, however, certain requirements that they must follow when forming the squads.

Ligue 1

One Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be part of the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 85.

Top Form

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 86.

To form the two necessary squads for completing the SBC, fans would need to spend over 164,000 Ultimate Team coins. However, it is possible to accomplish it with fewer coins by using untradable or spare cards. Furthermore, fans can always compete in Ultimate Team battles to gain more if they run out of these resources.

If EA FC 24 players truly want this Skriniar Radioactive card, they must finish the Ultimate Team challenge before it expires. That is all they need to know about the new SBC.