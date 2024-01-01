How to Get Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite?

Cut Amber is a necessary resource in LEGO Fortnite as it helps with upgrading things or making other tools. Every resource in the survival game can be acquired in different parts of the map and is not always present in the same biome, which affects its rarity. Cut Amber in this instance is considered Uncommon in terms of rarity, which is acquired by processing raw material through a Gem Cutter (you can check a dedicated guide for this utility by clicking here).

As you start to venture into the game, Cut Amber becomes a need in LEGO Fortnite as it marks the transition from early game to mid-game. So for first-timers, looking for the item becomes a hassle as they don’t know much about the item. However, issues like this can be tackled easily by exploring the game map.

The requirement of Cut Amber is important in the survival game and is needed quite a lot in mid-game. If you’re looking for assistance with gathering this resource, we have assembled this detailed guide on how you can find it in survival mode.

What is a Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite and what are its uses?

Cut Amber is a processed Uncommon rarity resource that is used for upgrading the Crafting Bench (check our upgrade guide by clicking here) and making higher-level tools in LEGO Fortnite. However, you have to find raw Amber in the world, which can be found in the Dry Valley, and process it in the Gem Cutter.

Assuming you’re playing the game for the first time, you might not have Gem Cutter or Uncommon Pickaxe at hand. In this guide, we will also teach you how you can make an Uncommon Pickaxe and hunt for the required item in the world without wasting any time.

A detailed guide on how to make a Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite

Before extracting Amber, you’ll need to have an Uncommon Pickaxe, if you have one then skip this step. To make an Uncommon Pickaxe you need to gather 3x Bone and 3x Wooden Rod . (You can get Bones by defeating any kind of skeleton around the world. To get Wooden Rods, simply put Wood in the Lumber Mill and process it. In case you don’t have a Lumber Mill, check the detailed guide by clicking here

Travel to Dry Valley and look at cliffs that have yellow-colored stones sticking to them. Use your Uncommon Pickaxe to break them and gather Amber . Next, take them back to your base and process them by placing them in the Gem Cutter. Wait patiently as the Amber gets processed and you’ll get Cut Amber in your inventory.

These are all the steps you have to follow to father Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite, which can further be used to progress the game. If you wish to learn more about other resources, you can check out the hub here. This is a place where you can find everything you need to learn about every item, so bookmark it for your ease.