EA FC 24 Moises Caicedo Radioactive SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

The new Radioactive promo continues adding new exciting cads to EA FC 24. The Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo is the latest to join this promo as an SBC reward in Ultimate Team. So here is everything they would need to know about obtaining this new special in-game item.

Radioactive is the newest Ultimate Team promo that boosts the stats of selected players. However, this promo stands out because these new cards provide full chemistry with squad members from the same league, club, and nation. Having a manager from the same league also produces the same results. The Chelsea star Caicedo is now one of these Radioactives.

About Moises Caicedo Radioactive card

The Ecuadorian international has an 80-rated card of the Rare Gold quality for his default. It is a decent card, but most fans won’t be using it on their primary squads. But his newly released Radioactive card is another topic, as it is 86-rated. Aside from the improved overall rating, this has better stats that fans would want in their primary center-defending midfielder.

There are many impressive Special-grade Ultimate Team cards in EA FC 24. But fans should still consider getting their hands on this Caceido Radioactive, as it not only has good stats but will offer better chemistry with others from the same league or country. Moreover, this card will be useful for fans building a hybrid squad consisting of players from different leagues and nationalities.

How to obtain this Radioactive card?

EA FC 24 didn’t want fans to obtain this 86-rated Caceido Radioactive card easily. They would have to build three squads of eleven players to fulfill all the tasks for this in-game item’s respective SBC. But like every SBC, there are some requirements that fans must follow while creating these required squads.

Premier League

One Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 83.

84-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 84.

Top Form

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 85.

This SBC’s completion would require fans to spend over 105,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. But they can lower this needed amount by using untradable or spare cards in possession. However, they could be low on these required resources for completing this challenge. In such cases, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more of these coins and cards.

EA FC 24 fans should remember that this SBC is only available for a limited time in Ultimate Team. So, they should complete the task before it expires. That’s all the information fans need about this newly added Radioactive card and its related SBC.