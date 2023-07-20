FIFA 23 Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC: How to get this Leicester City striker in FUT?

Amid the growing anticipation for EA Sports FC 24, Electronic Arts released a new FUT card for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC is now available in the game. Everything fans need to know about this new special card is right here.

The Flashback promotion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team provides a significant enhancement to selected players to honor their past achievements. English striker Jamie Vardy is the latest addition to the Flashback series of cards.

The English striker showed many great performances throughout his career. But his performance for Leicester City in the 2015/16 season was the most memorable. So EA Sports celebrated this sensational season with an exclusive Flashback edition of his card.

About the FIFA 23 Jamie Vardy Flashback card

Vardy’s default FUT card has decent stats, as it’s an 85-rated Rare Gold card. Later, the developers gave him an 88-rated Centurions card with even greater stats. But it wasn’t the best, as his 94-rated Flashback card has the most impressive stats.

Pace – 94

Shooting – 96

Passing – 89

Dribbling – 92

Defending – 70

Physicality – 90

Vardy is listed as a Striker (ST) in the Flashback edition, as he is on his other FUT cards. However, fans can convert him into a Center Forward (CF) to better suit the formation and the team’s chemistry. This new unique in-game item further granted him 4-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot.

How to complete the Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC?

Electronic Arts didn’t complicate the SBC to obtain the Jamie Vardy Flashback card compared to others. They divided the challenge into three segments where fans must create a starting eleven. But they must meet some requirements while doing so.

England

At least one English player should be included in the starting lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be included in the starting lineup.

The total rating of the team should be higher than 84.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be included in the starting lineup.

The total rating of the team should be higher than 86.

87-Rated Squad

The total rating of the team should be higher than 87.

FIFA 23 players might spend over 150,000 FUT coins to create the three fodders to complete this SBC. This is not a small amount, so they can lower their spending by using extra cards in their possession. If there is a shortage of cards and coins, fans can participate in FUT matches to earn more.

Fans must get their hands on the Jamie Vardy Flashback card before EA removes it from the game. If you found this guide useful, you can learn about the FIFA 23 Fabio Carvalho Player Moments card by clicking here.