Sledgehammer Games once planned an Uncharted-like Call of Duty game

But what about offline content? Everyone is eagerly waiting for a single-player title. Interestingly, there were once plans to make one Uncharted-like CoD title.

Call of Duty series is known to release new installments every year. So fans might not have to wait too long to hear some positive updates from the developers about a new game. But the question is what new fans can expect from the installments in the future.

This franchise has made a name for providing the best FPS experience. However, Sledgehammer Games once wanted to explore some new waters. There were plans to make a Call of Duty title similar to the renowned Uncharted games.

Scrapped plans to make an Uncharted-like Call of Duty

The former developer at Sledgehammer Games, Bret Robbins, was once interviewed by MinnMax. In the interview, he focused on various topics related to Call of Duty. Surprisingly, he also revealed their scrapped plans to make a third-person title similar to the Uncharted games.

“When we first founded Sledgehammer, it was sort of like a third person almost like an Uncharted meets Call of Duty. We did a prototype for it and we made a demo. It was cool. It was fun, someone should go and make that game someday.”



Uncharted needs no introduction to the gaming community. It is one of the most-renowned action-adventure series by the studio Naughty Dog, the developers who also created The Last of Us series. Uncharted has been an inspiration for many developers, including Sledgehammer Games.

The Uncharted Games are known for providing a mind-blowing Hollywood action movie experience. Naughty Dog made it possible because of their inclination towards cinematic storytelling and action. So, Sledgehammer wanted to offer the same experience to their Call of Duty fans.

It is not rare to see developers taking inspiration from games by other studios. In fact, there have been many cases where popular game franchises took inspiration from other games in order to revamp their mechanics. Sledgehammer Games was also no different with their plans to create an Uncharted-like Call of Duty game.

For now, it is only a plan that Sledgehammer Games once had. But it would be interesting to see an Uncharted-like Call of Duty title. Would you like to see this significant change in a future title?