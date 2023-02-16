Leaked document reveals xQc and Adept’s divorce trial date

Streamer xQc and Adept’s divorce trial is finally moving forward. A leaked document shows that the court has set the date for the couple’s divorce hearing. From what is known so far, Adept filed for divorce after they both stopped living together in November 2022.

Also read: Nintendo comments on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s 70$ price tag, says it won’t be the norm

xQc Adept divorce update

A public filing in Williamson County, Texas, reveals that a court hearing date has been set for the divorce trial. The couple is to make an appearance in court on May 19, 2023.

The court order read:

“insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

This new development in their case will take the former couple one step closer to getting divorced. If xQc wins, all the legal restrictions he has to follow now will be removed. It is to be kept in mind that Adept has asked that every fee that goes into filing and fighting this case be reimbursed if she wins.

What happened between xQc and Adept?

In January 2023, Adept came unannounced to xQc’s house while he was streaming. During the live stream, Adept could be heard yelling “you’re violating the court order.” It was only after this incident that it came to light that Adept and xQc were married.

In a previously leaked document, it was revealed that a restraining order against xQc was filed by Adept and her team. In addition to that, the papers filed by them also prevented xQc from talking about the whole situation. Considering the settlement would involve money, X reportedly isn’t allowed to gamble either.

For now, xQc has maintained his silence on the subject. Once legal proceedings are underway in May, he might be able to give his audience a rundown of what actually happened between him and Adept.

Also read: Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for February 14, 2023: Complete Season 3 Week 12 rewards