Who is Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok? Loki’s Giant Companion Explained

Angrboda is the newest companion for Atreus in God of War Ragnarok and helps him get familiar with his Giant abilities.

Angrboda is a new Giant addition to the God of War Franchise and is a much-needed companion for Loki. Atreus finds Angrboda after he ends up in Ironwood while falling asleep. He follows a pack of wolves into a clearing, where he finds a painting with him and Angrboda. Angrboda comes up behind him, which causes him to panic and pull his knife out.

Angrboda, in Norse Mythology, is a Jotunn and the wife of Loki. She is also the mother of all monsters, which explains her connection with the animals she lives with in Ironwood. Angrboda appears to be the same age as Loki when we first encounter her, and they quickly befriend each other since Loki is looking for answers.

What is the role of Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok?

We first meet Angrboda in Ironwood, where Giants lived, and she is one. Plus, she knows how the prophecies reflected in the first God of War end because her mother is the one who drew them. It is also revealed that the Giants are skilled Artisans, which explains Atreus’s love of drawing and sketching.

Over time, Angrboda is confused about her part in Loki’s journey as she believes her role ends when she reveals the prophecy to him. But we learn that she lets go of that to participate in the final battle with the Forces of Kratos. If there is a new God of War game, it will continue exploring Loki’s story, including Angrboda’s future with him.

In Mythology, both are betrothed to each other, and Angrboda is the mother of Fenrir, Hela and Jormungandr. But that has changed in God of War Ragnarok to fit their own story. However, fans can see the apparent sparks flying between the two. That is why we believe we haven’t seen the last of Angrboda.

