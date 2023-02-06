Top 5 Minecraft Seeds to Travel To in Update 1.20!

This article will look at the top 5 Minecraft Seeds you can travel to for endless fun and exploration! We will provide the code numbers too!

Minecraft Seeds are special locations in the game with various characteristics, such as different animals, weather, wildlife, flora, and so much more. This pixelated adventure has endless fun but becomes immersive when you involve seeds in it with multiple locations and things to do. That is why we will look at the Top 5 seeds you can explore today.

Also Read: Minecraft Farm Ideas You Should Try in Update 1.20!

5 Minecraft Seeds You Must Explore in Update 1.20!

#5 – Immediate Ancient City

Seed No: -4651105460712845864

This gorgeous ancient city has lots of deep traps and pitfalls you can fall into. From the taiga village, you can dive into the ravines below, and as you keep going from there, you will see the Deep Dark Biome. This location is a part of that biome. It has chests, lava falls, and goodies you can explore.

#4 – Incredible Hollow Mountain

Seed No: 8486672581758651406

This one is beautiful, ladies and gentlemen. You will spawn next to a forest. There will be a mountain on your side; approach it and look for a crack. Once you get inside, you will see gorgeous lush caves, stalactites, mineshafts, and much more. Definitely worth visiting at least once.

#3 – Archipelago

Seed No: 124014738

This seed is a good place to start for any beginner since it is lush and beautiful. Here you will explore a small cluster of islands, which is everything a player can ask for. It is not that challenging if you are looking for a fight, but sometimes you need to chill out and flow with simplicity as a player.

#2 – Villages and Pyramids

Seed No: 6630997395534342573

Did you ever want to visit Egypt and watch the Pyramids? Say no more. We have one of the best seeds right here with concisely built structures. You will spawn near a village and have to search for multiple structures and luscious forests. Everything you want in an explorative setting is in this seed.

#1 – Underwater Temple

Seed: -1013382714437321718

This underwater temple will provide you with ample exploration and challenge. The enemies here are tough and the beauty of this place is unrivaled. You will need to be at your best if you want to go here and explore like a true adventurer.

Those are all the seeds we explored and are glad to share with you in this article. For more Minecraft-related content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: IEM Katowice day 3 schedule: All matches on February 6, 2023 and where to watch them