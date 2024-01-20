EA FC 24 Players Face the Weirdest of Glitches as the Team of the Year Release Crashes Servers

On November 19, the much-awaited Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is finally available in Ultimate Team but EA FC 24 has only unveiled the attackers. Fans have been hoarding packs to get the best players from this promo. When TOTYs were released, a lot of friends tried logging into Ultimate Team at once. So, it was only natural that the game’s server crashed and was unresponsive for almost two hours.

EA Sports later resolved the server troubles and urged users to log back into their Ultimate Team. The servers came back online, but the game had a far greater problem than before. Instead of receiving the freshly released Team of the Year, fans got several errors and faults in the game.

Fans shared pictures of those glitches, which include slow pack opening, crushed goalpost, and players skating on the field like they are on ice. These three are only a few examples of what fans have been dealing with since the game came back online/ They also have issues like deformed body parts or the players turning invisible.

Fan outrage on social media forced EA to take immediate steps

The glitches in Ultimate Team outraged the fans, as they were eager to play the mode to get their hands on TOTY. However, their experience was ruined due to these crazy glitches. Fans shot videos and took screenshots of those glitches and shared them on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

EA FC 24 fans called out the developers Electronic Arts about the glitches and asked them to fix their “broken” soccer video game as soon as possible. They also complained about how they have to leave matches because of these issues. EA Sports advised fans to shut down the game completely and start it again. Moreover, fans are advised to share videos and screenshots if they continue having the issue.

The developers have claimed to fix all the issues. If fans continue to experience glithes, they should let EA Sports know immediately. After all, it would be ideal for the American studio to fix its renowned soccer game problems before the entire TOTY XI is released on January 25.