EA FC 24 Base Hero Catch-Up Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

It’s not often there is an Evolution available for the Heroes in EA FC 24. This series of player cards already has good stats but would get better even with the new Base Hero Catch-Up Evolution. It boosts the stats along with giving them new PlayStyle+. More about this new in-game content is available here.

Fans would have to spend 125,000 Ultimate Team coins or 750 FC points since it is a premium Evolution. Fans shouldn’t be cautious with the spending on Evolution because they would spend such a significant amount on it. Evolutions are also unrepeatable and irrevocable.

What are the requirements for Base Hero Catch-Up Evolution?

EA FC 24 introduced many new features, including the Evolutions. This new in-game ability allows fans to evolve their favorite or lower-rated cards into their best editions. The game also prevents the creation of overpowered cards by setting some requirements for selecting the player card. The Base Hero Catch-Up has the following eligibility criteria:

Overall: Maximum 88

Position Must Not be: CDM

Rarity: Heroes

PlayStyles+: Maximum 1

Jumping: Maximum 93

Positioning: Maximum 92

Standing Tackle: Maximum 91

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Fans must complete certain objectives with the In-Progress Evolution (EVO) card to evolve it via Evolution. Completing the following three levels of tasks will evolve the EVO card via the newly released Base Hero Catch-Up evolution.

Level 1 Challenge

Play three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win one Squad Battle match by two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist three goals in a Squad Battle match using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Score two goals in a Squad Battle match using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Fans get the stats and overall rating boosts along with new Playstyles in sets of rewards. The number of sets depends on how many levels of tasks the Evolution has. The newly released Base Hero Catch-Up has the following set of rewards:

Level 1 Rewards

Shooting +2

Passing +1

Physical +3

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Shooting +2

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Dribbling +2

Defending +1

Physical +3

Tiki Taka Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for Base Hero Catch-Up Evolution?

The player card pool for Base Hero Catch-Up is restricted to Base Hero versions due to the eligibility requirements. There are still a few excellent choices on this list for the new premium upgrade. We believe the following five cards are the most suitable for this Evolution:

Bixente Lizarazu Base Hero (88-rated LWB/LB)

Wesley Sneijder Base Hero (88-rated CAM/CM/LM)

Paulo Futre Base Hero (88-rated LW/LM/RW/ST)

Diego Forlán Base Hero (88-rated ST/CF/LW)

Enzo Francescoli Base Hero (88-rated CF/CAM/ST)

We suggest fans complete this Evolution before it expires, as they would acquire an excellent card for their starting eleven. If there are TOTY or high-rated Icon players, these evolved Heroes can still serve as great substitutes.