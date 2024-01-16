Top Five EA FC 24 Evolutions You Must Try Before Team of the Year

It’s time for EA FC 24 fans to meet the Ultimate Team Team of the Year. It is an annual Ultimate Team campaign to celebrate a great year of soccer. EA Sports has recently unveiled the male and female nominees for fans to vote for the EA FC 24 TOTY. There are rumors that EA Sports will unveil the TOTYs on January 19.

Before meeting the fans, there is a lot for the fans to do in Ultimate Team. One of the most significant additions to this online mode is the Evolution. It is a unique feature that helps fans upgrade a selected card by completing certain tasks. Evolutions allow fans to create some intriguing and unique lineups without having to spend millions in the Transfer Market. Moreover, it keeps the fans attached to the Ultimate Team mode. Let’s look into some Evolutions that fans should complete before the TOTYs arrive.

Stop Right There

“Stop Righ There” is a premium Evolution that refines the hold-up play by increasing ball control and mental stats while adding new Playstyles. EA Sports released this upgrade as part of their Winter Wildcards campaign. Fans would have to spend over 75,000 Ultimate Team coins or 350 FC points. Moreover, there are two editions of this Evolution available in Ultimate Team.

This Evolution offers a +3 upgrade to the overall rating. However, some of the highlights of “Stop Right There” are the +9 passing, +7 dribbling, and +2 Physicality. Additionally, the selected card gets the Press Proven, Tiki Taka, and First Touch Playstyles via this premium upgrade. However, fans can only upgrade a striker (ST) with this evolution.

Some of the best cards for “Stop Right There” are the following:

Peter Crouch Heroes (85-rated ST)

(85-rated ST) Rachel Daly Rare Gold (85-rated ST)

(85-rated ST) Ollie Watkins Team of the Week (85-rated ST)

(85-rated ST) Edin Džeko Team of the Week (85-rated ST)

(85-rated ST) Alvaro Morata Euro (85-rated ST)

Crossing Crusader

Passing and Crossing are possibly two of the most important skills for a full-back. EA FC 24 came up with the “Crossing Crusader” Evolution to help fans get themselves two strong full-backs. There are two versions of this upgrade available to evolve full-backs on both sides. Further, fans won’t be spending a single Ultimate Team coin or FC points on this evolution.

This free evolution upgrades the overall rating by +3, while the highlights are +5 pace, +2 shooting, +2 passing, +2 dribbling, +3 defense, and +2 physicality. Both editions of Crossing Crusader also add First Touch and Whipped Pass Playstyles to the upgraded card. However, fans should remember the selected card shouldn’t be capable of playing as a center midfielder (CM).

Some of the best cards for “Crossing Crusader LB” are the following:

One Battle Rare Gold (85-rated RB)

(85-rated RB) Marcos Acuña Rare Gold (85-rated LB)

(85-rated LB) David Alaba Rare Gold (85-rated CB)

Some of the best cards for “Crossing Crusader RB” are the following:

Ashleigh Neville Rare Gold (84-rated RB)

(84-rated RB) Niklas Sule Rare Gold (84-rated CB)

(84-rated CB) Danilo Trailblazers (84-rated CB)

Patrick Who?

The center defensive midfielder is the least glamorous position on the pitch, but it is one of the most crucial. In recent years, the Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has made quite a name for himself as A CDM. So, EA FC 24 came up with the “Patrick Who?” Evolution to help improve the passing and dribbling stats while also making them eligible to play as a CDM.

Two versions of this evolution are available in the Ultimate Team and won’t cost a single coin or FC point. The upgraded card will get a +4 overall upgrade, while the highlights are the +5 pace, +10 passing, +8 dribbling, and +4 physicality. To make that perfect CDM, this evolution also offers the Block Playustyle to the card.

Some of the best cards for “Patrick Who?” are the following:

Dante Trailblazers (86-rated CB)

(86-rated CB) Millie Bright Team of the Week (86-rated CB)

(86-rated CB) Alessandro Bastoni Rare Gold (85-rated CB)

(85-rated CB) John Stones Rare Gold (85-rated CB)

(85-rated CB) Aymeric Laporte Rare Gold (85-rated CB)

Cut Inside

“Cut Inside” is a premium Evolution in Ultimate Team that allows you to train a winger to score by cutting inside from the flanks rather than crossing. Fans would be spending over 100,000 Ultimate Team coins or 500 FC points to upgrade their selected card via this Evolution.

The upgraded card will get a +4 overall upgrade, along with a +2 pace, +8 shooting, +5 passing, +2 dribbling, and +4 physicality. Aside from bossing the stats, this card will also make the player able to operate as a center forward (CF). However, fans should remember only right-wingers (RW) are eligible for this premium Evolution.

Some of the best cards for “Cut Inside” are the following:

Sidi Sane Dynasties (85-rated RW)

(85-rated RW) Dejan Kulusevski Showdown (85-rated RW)

(85-rated RW) Kerolin Nicoli Israel Ferraz Trailblazers (85-rated RM)

(85-rated RM) Chloe Kelly Rare Gold (84-rated RW)

(84-rated RW) Cole Palmer Team of the Week (83-rated CAM)

Fast Forward



“Fast Forward” is the latest Evolution to join Ultimate Team and possibly the most interesting one. This will help fans significantly upgrade a low-rated Bronze card to a special one with higher stats. Moreover, this Evolution is part of the Radioactive promo. However, it is a premium upgrade and will cost 75,000 Ultimate Team coins or 350 FC points.

The upgraded card will get a +25 overall upgrade, along with a +16 pace, +10 shooting, +22 passing, +23 dribbling, +24 defending, and +24 physicality. Aside from these incredible stat boosts, the upgraded card will also get Jockey, Slide Tackle, and Brusier PlayStyle. However, this premium Evolution can only upgrade a center-back (CB).

Some of the best cards for “Fast Forward” are the following:

Hugo Gambor Rare Bronze (64-rated CB)

(64-rated CB) Yllan Okou Common Bronze (64-rated CB)

(64-rated CB) Lucas Lissens Rare Bronze (64-rated CB)

(64-rated CB) Mario Gila Rare Bronze (63-rated CB)

(63-rated CB) Jack MacKenzie Rare Bronze (63-rated LB)

EA FC 24 fans should try these five evolutions before the game introduces the Team of the Year cards. However, they should remember these stat boosts are only available for a limited time. So they should complete these before they expire from the Ultimate Team.