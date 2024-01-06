EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus Fire and Ice SBCs: How to Acquire These Cards in Ultimate Team?

Following the Winter Wildcards, EA FC 24 has released another thrilling campaign, the FC Versus. Fans have the opportunity to get their hands on Raheem Sterling Versus Fire and Ice cards. So, here’s all you need to know about these newly released Ultimate Team cards, including how to obtain them.

Advertisement

FC Versus is a unique campaign by EA FC 24, where a player is awarded with two variations- Fire and Ice. Despite being special cards for the same player, they would have different stats boosts, Playstyles, and positions. Moreover, Fire versions would provide additional chemistry to players of the same nationality, while Ice versions would do the same with players from the same league.

What are the stats of the Raheem Sterling Versus Fire and Ice?

The English winger has an 83-rated Rare Gold card for his default and an 85-rated Team of the Week Special. EA Sports recently released the best versions of Sterling yet, the 88-rated Fire and Ice. Both cards have impressive stats. However, the Fire version is more shooting-focused with Power Shot Playstyle+ while the Ice version has better dribbling stats and Trickster Playstyle+.

Advertisement

There are many special cards available from the elite tier of English soccer. With the release of Raheem Sterling Versus Fire and Ice, fans would have access to two more. These new in-game items would help fans create a competitive squad based on Premier League or English players. Fans should just remember they can only have one version of the Sterling Versus card at a time in the lineup.

How to acquire these cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

To acquire both 88-rated Raheem Sterling Fire and Ice, fans would have to participate in their respective SBCs. Both of the challenges have seven tasks of assembling a starting lineup of eleven players. While creating all the squads, fans would have to meet certain requirements. Moreover, both Raheem Sterling SBCs have the same tasks.

Chelsea

One Chelsea player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 84.

England

One English player should be in the starting lineup.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 85.

Top Form

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 87.

EA FC 24 fans would have to spend over 480,000 Ultimate Team coins for each SBC at the Transfer Market. However, these two challenges could be completed for fewer coins by using untradable or rarely-used cards from their collections. In case of a shortage of the needed resources, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

If EA FC 24 players want to get their hands on these 88-rated Raheem Sterling Versus Fire and Ice cards, they must complete the Squad Building Challenge as soon as possible because it is only available for a limited time.