EA FC 24 Emil Hojlund Ultimate Dynasties SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

The Ultimate Dynasties saga continues with EA FC 24 introducing Emil Hojlund has been added as part of this promo. Here is everything about this new special Ultimate Team card, including the proper guide to obtain it.

Ultimate Dynasties is the newly added promo to the Ultimate Team mode that celebrates players with rich footballing families. This promo features father-child and sibling duos. This F.C. København striker is included because he is the younger brother of Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund.

About the Emil Hojlund Ultimate Dynasties card

The Danish international has a 56-rated Common Bronze for his base Ultimate Team card. This is not a strong card that most fans would have on their primary squads, as they would mostly use it for completing SBCs. He recently received an 85-rated Ultimate Dynasties card, which is way better than his base card.

There aren’t many special cards from the top division of Danish soccer. But with the newly released Emil Hojlund Ultimate Dynasties, fans now have the opportunity to grab one. Also, this newly-added card has some impressive stats that would help them create a powerful squad based on 3F Superliga or Danish players.

How to obtain this Ultimate Dynasties card in EA FC 24?

Compared to other SBCs in the game, Electronics Arts kept the challenge simple for fans to obtain the special card. They must create a squad of eleven players to complete the required SBC. But there are some requirements that one should meet while creating the squad.

Emil Hojlund

At least one player rated over 85 should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 83.

To assemble the required squad, fans must spend nearly 15,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. However, they can reduce the amount using their non-tradable and spare cards. If they run out of these resources, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more.

If EA FC 24 fans want to obtain the Emil Hojlund Ultimate Dynasties, they must complete the related SBC as soon as possible. After all, this new Ultimate Team challenge will only be available for a limited time.