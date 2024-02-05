EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC: How to Complete This Challenge in Ultimate Team?

The 87+ Base, Thunderstruck, or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now live in Ultimate Team. As the name suggests, EA FC 24 fans can get their hands on an Icon card through this pick.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) are an essential part of Ultimate Team. It allows EA FC 24 players to acquire high-rated or special cards without having to try their luck to pack one. They also provide rare cards that are exclusive to them and not accessible in packs or on the Transfer Market. Every year, EA Sports releases new SBCs to make the multiplayer mode more engaging for fans.

What is the 87+ Base, Thunderstruck, or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC?

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Team now includes a unique SBC called the 87+ Base, Thunderstruck, or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick. This challenge gives fans access to all 87+ Base Icon cards, as well as the Thunderstruck and Winter Wildcard versions, which are expired Ultimate Team promotions.

All of the cards available through this SBC would have a rating higher than 87, eliminating the potential of receiving a lower-rated Icon card. There is also a good chance to pack a card worth millions on the transfer market.

How to complete this SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

To complete the newly added 87+ Base, Thunderstruck, or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC, players would need to put together three squads of eleven players. However, they must satisfy certain requirements when forming the squads.

86-Rated Squad

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

87-Rated Squad

A Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 87.

Fans would need to spend at least 421,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to put together the necessary team. They can also finish the challenge for fewer coins by using untradeable or fodder cards from their collections. Besides, if they run out of these resources, they can replenish them by participating in Ultimate Team matches.

Top 10 best drops from 87+ Base, Thunderstruck, or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC

The reward for completing the 87+ Base, Thunderstruck, or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC would allow fans to pick Icon cards with an overall rating over 87. As a result, fans have access to a variety of wonderful Ultimate Team cards. The following are the top ten best drops from this SBC:

Pele Winter Wildcards Icon (96-rated CAM)

Pele Base Icon (95-rated CAM)

Johan Cruyff Thunderstruck Icon (95-rated CF)

Ronaldinho Thunderstruck Icon (94-rated LW)

Ferenc Puskas Thunderstruck Icon (94-rated CF)

Ronaldo Base Icon (94-rated ST)

Thierry Henry Thunderstruck Icon (93-rated ST)

Mia Hamm Base Icon (93-rated ST)

Ronaldinho Base Icon (93-rated LW)

Ruud Gullit Base Icon (90-rated CF)

Fans should definetly complete this new Player Pick SBC, as they would be getting Icon cards at a reasonable price. Moreover, most Icon cards cost millions of Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market, so a good pull can save fans a lot of hard-earned in-game currency.