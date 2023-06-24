Minecraft Villager Jobs: All 15 Jobs Explained

A Minecraft Village is filled with Villagers doing their respective jobs. You can change their jobs or assign them a new one.

Trading with these villagers can get you lots of rare goodies. This Minecraft Villager Jobs guide is the only thing you need to understand all 15 jobs. A Minecraft Village has lots of things to do. You can interact with villagers, trade with them, loot chests, protect them from outbreaks, and be a hero in their eyes. Among these activities, Villager Trading is the most important.

Every villager has a specific job block and they will trade items with players in regards to that job block. Now, these passive villager mobs can provide you with different rare materials the more you trade with them. The higher their level is the better items you receive. There are 15 different working villager jobs in the game. Let us take a look at every single one of them.

Contents

Minecraft Villager Jobs: All Trading Villagers Jobs and Job Blocks Explained

Butcher

Cartographer

Armorer

Cleric

Fisherman

Farmer

Librarian

Leatherworker

Fletcher

Stone Mason

Shepherd

Nitwit

Toolsmith

Weaponsmith

Unemployed

Wandering Trader

Note: The Nitwit and the Unemployed are addressed later since those are not categorized as proper jobs)

There are 15 different workers in the world of Minecraft. Although there are villagers of every kind depending on where you spawn. Villager zombies, witches, and other hostile villagers are just some of the examples of entities that work against you in the game. However, we are here to discuss the jobs that villagers can do.

In terms of practical professions, there are only 13 of them. The Wandering Trader, the Nitwit, and the Unemployed do not count so excluding them, there are 13 left. Let us take a look at all of them below and see why these three jobs are different than the rest.

Butcher

Job Block: Smoker

Butchers are simple villagers whose services you can utilize if you do not have time to cook food on your own. For a single piece of emerald, these villagers will bring you eight pieces of cooked chicken. Even if you do not have food on hand, you can always rely on these villagers to provide some for you.

The job block Smoker is used for cooking meat and it can do it faster than a regular furnace. Butchers need items like coal, sweet berries, raw beef, raw rabbits, raw pork chops, and more. Giving these items to them will result in them giving you either cooked meat or emeralds.

Cartographer

Job Block: Cartography Table

Cartographers, depending on the time of the day and demand can be the most expensive villagers to interact with. Although, everything they give you, ranging from maps, frames, and banners is worth it.

The best part is that they provide Ocean and Woodland Explorer maps in exchange for emeralds and compasses. So taking these maps will lead you to buried treasure and an adventurous time in the game. Although you can create maps for yourself as well if you possess a cartography table.

Armorer

Job Block: Blast Furnace

As you can already tell by the name of this villager, they are responsible for making you all kinds of armor ranging from chain mill leggings, chest plates and helmets to bells and shields. The job block for this one is the Blast Furnace.

If you have some diamonds left over, you can also ask these villagers to make you diamond armor in exchange for emeralds. These villagers are really useful if you do not want to take an effort to make a Blast Furnace yourself; although we really recommend doing it.

Cleric

Job Block: Brewing Stand

A Cleric is someone who can provide you with magical items to use. You can get the most unexpected and rare items from this villager. Just some of those items include Redstone Dust, Lapis Lazuli, Bottle o’ Enchanting, and even Ender Eyes. Although finding these ones is going to be a tough job.

Even if you do not find these, you can use a Brewing Stand to make all the things a Cleric can give you. Having a Cleric really helps you in terms of getting potions.

Fisherman

Job Block: Barrel

Operating their jobs using a Barrel, Fishermen are honest traders that can give you basic but useful items when you trade with them. They offer every cooked fish type ranging from cooked salmon, cooked cod, and a bucket of cod. If you bring them a boat, they will give you emeralds in exchange.

These traders are a comparatively newer addition to the game. You can also ask for an Enchanted Fishing Rod if you want to master the art of fishing in the game.

Farmer

Job Block: Composter

The most popular and the most useful villager in terms of survival is the Farmer. They have an endless product catalog which you can take advantage of by buying delicacies like bread pies, cakes, and stews. They will also give you emeralds for other vegetables so if you want to farm emeralds it might be a good idea to sell your produce to them.

These villagers accept vegetables like wheat, potato, carrot, and beetroot in exchange for emeralds. A Composter is something that you will have to search for if you want to come across these villagers.

Librarian

Job Block: Lectern

A Librarian operates near a Lectern and is one of the most important villager NPCs for advanced game items. In exchange for books and emeralds, you can get enchanted books, bookshelves, lanterns, glass blocks, compasses, and even name tags depending on their trade level.

If you want to get lots of enchanted books then be sure to carry books and emeralds. With a Lectern you can assign villagers these jobs. Although we will take a look at that a little later.

Leatherworker

Job Block: Cauldron

Even though Leatherworkers are not the most popular villager on the block they can certainly be useful especially if you are looking to get pets for yourself. To get those exotic animals like Horses and Camels, you will need a saddle, and if you do not want to spend your time making one, you can approach a fellow Leatherworker for it.

They can also make you leather caps, leather pants, leather tunics, and even leather horse armor. So if you are looking for some armor for your horse pals then this worker should be the ideal first step.

Fletcher

Job Block: Fletchling Table

A Fletcher will aid you in matters of the bow and arrow, well mostly, arrows. These villagers can provide you with enchanted arrows with additional buffs which you can use in combat. They can also make bows and crossbows for you in exchange for emeralds. To get enchanted arrows, you need to give them an arrow along with an emerald.

Their job site is the Fletchling Table which does not have any other purpose in the game. Although it is good for Fletchers who provide the players with arrows and flints.

Stone Mason

Job Block: Stonecutter

Stone Mason or just Mason are villagers that will provide you with goods such as polished blocks and even colored and glazed terracottas. They also have quartz pillars and blocks of quartz you can use. Use all of these materials for building. Therefore, if you are looking to start a building project then Stone Masons are going to be your first destination after collecting materials.

They can also give you emeralds in exchange for many items like stone, granite, and andesite.

Shepherd

Job Block: Loom

The Shepherds work at the loom and are responsible for making the villagers woolen items. There are many things you can get from these Shepherds such as colored wool, colored beds, colored blank banners for your fortress or house, and paintings depending on the trade level of the Shepherd.

You can also get shears from them which is quite a hassle if you are trying to make them yourself. The job site of these villagers is the Loom and you can use it to make patterns for the banners you obtain.

Nitwit

Job Block: N/A

A Nitwit is quite different from an Unemployed villager who will take a look at later on in this guide. A Nitwit in comparison cannot do anything. They are inherently useless and are just there for the aesthetic look. The devs only put them in to remind players of the aesthetic value of things in Minecraft. A prime example of that is the armor trims we got this update.

Toolsmith

Job Block: Smithing Table

This is a really important and useful villager. With the Toolsmith you can get tools without having to make them yourself. You can not only get regular tools that work just fine, but you can purchase enchanted ones as well that really do some serious work.

There is a range of things you can get from this villager such as regular axes, enchanted axes, shovels, pickaxes, stone hoes and so much more. They can also give you diamond tools if you supply them with the right amount of emeralds.

Weaponsmith

Job Block: Grindstone

Undoubtedly the most important villager out of all these present here. The Weaponsmith is the best there is at making weapons. You can get everything from a regular axe and a sword to a diamond axe and sword. They also give you emeralds in exchange for coal so that is a good way to farm emeralds for other things you might require.

However, we still would proudly say that you should prioritize getting weaponsmith chests rather than getting weaponsmith trades because the items are much rare. You can also use their grindstone to repair your own tools.

Unemployed

Job Block: Whatever You Give Them

These villagers are special. They can change their jobs based on what you assign them. You can assign them a job by placing any of the job blocks near them. They will turn their job into that profession. Although the reverse is true as well. If you break a job block in front of any villager, they will be unemployed.

These villagers are different from nitwits. They can do any job you assign them rather than not do anything. You can use the breaking technique to assign any job to unemployed villagers.

Wandering Traders

Wandering Traders are nomads who you can find roaming about everywhere you go. They are not villagers primarily because they do not spawn in villages. However, you can trade with them and they have lots to offer you.

Wandering Trades can give you items such as sand, cactus, coral blocks, nautilus shells, any colored dye, pumpkins, mushrooms, allium, and much more. This is the only job you can’t get a villager to do. You can’t turn an ordinary villager into a Wandering Trader. To spot a Wandering Trader, look for two llamas because these NPCs spawn with these two animals.

These are all the things you need to know about the Villagers in Minecraft. They can provide you with all sorts of goods for emeralds. You can get emeralds quite easily. Most villagers will give you emeralds in exchange for some goods. Find out which ones do and continue the cycle.

If you like this Minecraft guide then you would definitely like some of our others. Click here to check them out.