Atomic Heart is Another Iteration of Bioshock........With Worse Elements and Storytelling!

Atomic Heart is a Hit or miss. With a lot of controversies surrounding the game, Mundfish’s first creation may not be for Bioshock Lovers.

Along the lines of games that invoke thinking about philosophical topics such as Free Will, Mundfish’s latest creation may be a spectacle to behold but it fails to put up a show. The game tries to do redo the past and is set in the Soviet Union during the 1950s. It tries to one-up Wolfenstein but is missing the aura of a big bad like it. However, there are some redeeming elements about it. Let’s discuss.

Atomic Heart is Not Bioshock; However, there are Redeeming Qualities

The game feels a lot similar to Bioshock, giving us rich environments with powerful guns, powers of ice, electricity, and more. Charles is our right-hand man(or more like a glove) as he instructs us on everything we do. Fascinating as Charles is, the dynamic between Sergei and Charles takes a hit after you listen to their bickering. It reminds us of Forspoken all over again.

There are certain references to Bioshock but it does try to replicate it at times. The two robot twins are surreal, creepy, and downright strange. However, there is a separate community on the internet that are fans of them (You know what we mean).

Spoilers Ahead

The final fight with the twins is a good ending to the game but the ending itself of the game confused a lot of players too. The saddest part is the people who wanted to play the game in hopes of replicating Bioshock’s experience. However, there are redeeming qualities such as the gameplay itself, the graphics, the surroundings, the setting of the game itself, and the characters. The quests somehow seem repetitive but the gameplay more than makes up for it. The game is like Dying Light in the sense of world-building.

We definitely recommend playing the game. But play it through the Xbox Game Pass if you have the capacity for it. In addition, do not expect mind-blowing things going into the game. It is worth playing but it is subjective.

