How Big Will GTA 6 be in Terms of Map Size?

After a long wait, Rockstar Games finally announced the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI, better known as GTA 6. However, even before the announcement, the internet was filled with leaks and information about the hugely-anticipated game. Among the leaks, reports about the size of the GTA 6 map have also emerged.

Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the GTA 6 map, but it surfaced online due to data miners. However, what caught everyone’s attention about the map was its size. The Grand Theft Auto series always featured unique and entertaining maps, and the leaks suggest the trend will continue with the upcoming title as well.

The developers used the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) to create GTA V and are also using it for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. A data miner recently compared the maps in both games based on their RAGE unit.

The comparison test revealed that the new leaked map is thousands of times bigger in size when compared to the one from the last game. The data miner further stated that even if the test turns out to be wrong, the GTA 6 map would still be hundreds of times larger than GTA V’s.

GTA 6 might have an evolving map

The leaked GTA 6 map didn’t showcase the northern part of it. But Rockstar Games is known to make maps where the landmass is surrounded by water. There is also the possibility that the remaining part of the map will be revealed in the future.

A few months ago, a leak revealed that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title might have an evolving map feature. So, Rockstar Games would keep introducing new areas to the map with new updates. Hence, the unrevealed northern part could be a part of such plans.

Moreover, this rumored evolving map system also hints at its size. Possibly, GTA 6 would have the biggest map ever in the franchise’s history. However, some fans have their doubts, as a large evolving map would affect the game size. Yet, it is not uncommon for games these days to eat up hard-drive space.

So far, we can only speculate about these rumors and leaks. Fans should take these leaks with a grain of salt, as they could often turn out to be false. Moreover, Rockstar Games will release the official trailer in December 2023. Hence, to learn more, we have to wait for the official map reveal or wait for data miners to leak further information.