Scatter Mission DMZ Guide Warzone 2: Everything You Need to Know

Scatter is a Tier 3 DMZ Mission for the Shadow Company Faction. It is a comparatively tougher mission in terms of difficulty because it has multiple objectives to achieve in order to ensure completion.

The DMZ missions in Warzone 2 provide a lot of entertainment and the casual Call of Duty experience besides the fast-paced competitive battle royale and Resurgence modes. The recent Season 5 update brought us a new Faction which has tons of interesting missions layered among 5 different tiers. Each mission has unique rewards that can help a new player quite a bit but they are relatively difficult to obtain.

That being said, let us take a look at the Scatter mission and see what you have to do to complete the mission. We will also review the rewards you get and the objectives you need to complete in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

DMZ mode is a great way for newer players to get used to the mechanics of the game with AI. It is not as hardcore as the other game modes and it is the perfect substitute. Moreover, new players can also use the mode to unlock several weapon contrabands.

The Scatter mission in DMZ is one of the most innovative ones because you will have to complete three different objectives to accomplish the missions. We will break the objectives down along with the rewards in the next section.

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

The Scatter Mission is from the Tier 3 section of the Shadow Company DMZ missions. Let us take a look at what the objectives of the mission are and the rewards you can get.

Scatter Mission Rewards and Objectives Rewards: Of the Shadows (Emblem), +20,000 XP Objectives Take down the Commander Helo and obtain the Konni Safe House Plans Find the Safe House and Throw a Decoy Grenade inside to Flush Out Enemy Soldiers Extract the Intel



How to Complete the Mission

The first part of the mission is to take down the commander helo, to do that, you will need to venture to Al Mazrah. Once you spawn into Al Mazrah, follow the steps we are listing below.

When you spawn in, ensure that you grab an LMG and lots of ammo because you will need it to take down a Helicopter.

Next, you will need to complete Secure Intel Contracts to get the commander helo location which will be marked for you on the map.

Start shooting at the helo and attempt to take it out of the sky. Once you do, head over to the crash site and loot the Supply Drop. You will find the Konni Safe House Plans inside.

Next, you will need to safely exfil to complete the first part of the mission. The second part of the mission is going to be in Ashika Island where we will infiltrate the Konni Safe House.

Infiltrating the House

First, you will need to drop into Ashika Island. Once you do, follow the steps we are listing below.

You need to ensure that you pack Decoy Grenades with you before you spawn into Ashika Island. Now, you need to head over to the Town Center, beside it, you will find the Tourist Center.

Look for any opening; any door or window you can use to throw the decoy inside.

Once you find it, throw the grenades inside and wait for the guards to come out.

The guards will come out of the locked doors. Take out all of them so that you can collect the Intel off of their dead bodies. Find the intel and safely exfil off the map to complete the mission. The intel would be in a blue-colored folder named Cartel Transportation Job Item. Naturally, if all the steps are successful, the notification should pop up saying you have completed the mission.

That is all you need to know about the Scatter DMZ mission in Warzone 2.