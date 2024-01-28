EA FC 24 Right Side Star Evolution: How and Which Players to Evolve?

The new TOTY Honorable Mention campaign has not only brought new high-rated cards but also exciting Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and Evolutions. EA FC 24 recently unveiled the “Right Side Star” Evolution which helps right wingers to become star players with boosted stats and a skill move upgrade with a new Playstyle.

The newly released “Right Side Star” is a free Evolution, and fans won’t have to spend a single penny to evolve their selected card. However, fans must exercise caution to prevent squandering their free upgrade by choosing the wrong pick, as this Evolution cannot be undone or redone after a player has been chosen.

Requirements for the Right Side Star Evolution

Evolutions are a unique Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24 that allows fans to improve their weak or favorite cards. However, the game prevents them from creating incredibly strong cards with extremely high stats by imposing some eligibility criteria. Even the “Right Side Star” has the following requirements:

Overall: Maximum 85-rated



Pace: Maximum 86-rated

Shooting: Maximum 87-rated

Dribbling: Maximum 86-rated

Physical: Maximum 86-rated



Must be: RW



No. of Playstyles: 9

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Right Side Star Evolution?

Now that we know about Right Side Star’s eligibility criteria, let’s look at the steps fans must follow to upgrade their selected card. To complete the newly added free Evolution, EA FC 24 fans must complete the following two separate levels of tasks.

Level 1 Challenge

Play two Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win two Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Right Side Star Evolution?

Right Side Star would significantly improve the traits and overall ratings of the selected card, as well as introduce a new Playstyle once completed. Fans will receive these improvements to their selected card in two sets, as the free Evolution is divided into two levels.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +3

Shooting +4

Dribbling +3

Chip Shot Playstyle



Level 2 Rewards

Pace +3

Passing +3

Physical +2

Skills +1

What cards should they choose for Right Side Star Evolution?

Despite the qualifying restrictions that limit the number of cards eligible for this new free Evolution, fans still have some fantastic cards that are ideal for this free upgrade. We feel the following five cards are the greatest fit for the newly added Right Side Star.

Svenja Huth Rare Gold (85-rated RM)

Ewelina Kamczyk Team of the Week (85-rated CAM)

Caitlin Foord Rare Gold (85-rated LW)

Serge Gnabry Rare Gold (84-rated RM)

Clara Mateo Rare Gold (84-rated RM)

Our top five picks for Right Side Star might not meet every fan’s preference, but the evolved results of our top five picks would not disappoint them. That’s all there is to know about the free Evolution.