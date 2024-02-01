EA FC 24 William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mention SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

If EA FC 24 fans thought Ultimate Team couldn’t get more exciting, then EA Sports proved them wrong with the new William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mention card. While The Team of the Year (TOTY) promo has brought in a lot of new exciting content for the game, Fans now have the opportunity to acquire a good defender to add to their squads.

Although EA Sports nominates over 100 players for Team of the Year, only 24 players, including 12 men and 12 women, make the final XIs following a public vote. However, EA doesn’t turn a blind eye to the nominated players who didn’t make the final cut. Instead, some of them are recognized as TOTY Honorable Mentions and also given enhanced special cards. Similarly, the Arsenal defender William Saliba is the latest addition to this Ultimate Team promo.

What are the stats of the William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mention card?

The French international’s base Ultimate Team card is an 83-rated Rare Gold, which is nothing more than a fodder at this point of the game. He also has an 87-rated Winter Wildcard, which is a better card and could be played as a starter. However, EA Sports recently released the best edition for the Frenchman, the 88-rated TOTY Honorable Mention, which has excellent stats and can justify a spot in every starting XI.

TOTY and its Honorable Mentions have always been some of the most sought-after cards in Ultimate Team because of their impressive stats and high overall ratings. EA FC 24 fans now have the great opportunity to build a competitive Premier League or French-themed squad with the newly-released 88-rated William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mention card.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The new William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mention is an exclusive reward for completing an SBC. Fans would have to put together six squads to complete the challenge of acquiring the new Saliba card. However, they should remember to meet certain requirements while building these squads.

France

At least one French player should be part of the squad.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 84.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 85.

86-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be above 86.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 87.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be above 88.

Fans would have to spend over 950,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to complete this SBC. They can lower the required amount by using untradable or unwanted cards as the fodder. Moreover, if fans have a shortage of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more of these resources.

If fans are eager about getting the Arsenal star’s new card, they should complete the SBC before EA Sports removes it from the game. However, we would advise fans to avoid this SBC because they can evo the 83 rated gold Saliba for free and get an equally broken defender for their squads.