EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

The ongoing Road to the Final (RTTF) promo has continued the hype of Team of the Year (TOTY) with new Ultimate Team content. Likewise, the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution is now live in EA FC 24 and fans can transform their Road to the Knockout (RTTK) cards into Radioactive with an overall stat boost and a new Playstyle.

The newly added RTTK Mystery of the Goo is a free Evolution that wouldn’t cost fans a single Ultimate Team coin or FC point to evolve their selected card into their best version. However, the RTTK cards themselves could cost a lot given their rarity in the game. So, fans should be cautious to not waste this Evolution as they can’t undo or even restart it after selecting a player card to evolve.

What are the requirements for RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution?

EA FC 24 has introduced the Evolutions feature to Ultimate Team, allowing players to evolve their player cards to superior versions. The game also prevents fans from creating outrageously strong cards by restricting the eligibility criteria. The newly released RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution has the following requirements to meet:

Overall: Maximum 88-rated

Pace: Maximum 93-rated

Passing: Maximum 87-rated

Physical: Maximum 87-rated

Rarity: RTTK

Playstyles: Maximum 8

Playstyles+: Maximum 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Every Evolution has a set of tasks to complete, which in turn will evolve the selected player. Similarly, the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution has the following two levels of tasks to upgrade a RTTK card:

Level 1 Challenge

Play seven Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist four goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve three clean sheets in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win seven Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist three goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win four Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

This free Evolution will upgrade eight stats of the selected RTTK player card. It will also add two Playstyles and a Playstyle+ upon the completion of the Evolution tasks. However, EA has separated all the rewards into a set of two because of the two levels of tasks.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +2

Shooting +1

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Long Ball Pass Playstle

Level 2 Rewards

Passing +2

Rarity Radioactive

Weak Foot +1

Pinged Pass Playstyle+

Whipped Pass Playstyle

What cards should players choose for RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution?

Despite the eligibility criteria that limit the pool of player cards eligible for this new free Evolution, EA FC 24 fans still have access to some wonderful cards. We believe the following five cards are the most suited for the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution.

Leonardo Bonnuchi RTTK (88-rated CB)

Marcos Acuna RTTK (88-rated LB)

Giovanni Reyna RTTK (87-rated CAM)

Pedro RTTK (87-rated RW)

Matteo Darmian RTTK (87-rated CB)

Our top five picks could differ from your selection for RTTK Mystery to the Goo Evolution, but we assure fans that they won’t be disappointed with the evolved cards. Moreover, we would encourage fans to complete this Evolution, as they will acquire a high-rated Radioactive card, which will also offer better team chemistry.