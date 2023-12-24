EA FC 24 Ruud Gullit Winter Wildcards Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The holidays have arrived, and EA FC 24 has released the Ruud Gullit Winter Wildcards Icon card in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything fans need to know about this new special card, including how to get their hands on it in the game.

Winter Wildcards is a unique promo by Electronic Arts that celebrates the festive season in Ultimate Team with special cards based on past, present, and future. As part of this promotion, EA would release special cards with improved stats and ratings, as well as new Playstyles. This year, they also released a Winter Wildcards edition for Icons, and Gullit is the latest to join this promo.

What are the stats of the Ruud Gullit Winter Wildcards Icon?

The Dutch legend has a 90-rated Base Icon card and later received a 91-rated Centurions Icon edition. However, these are some expensive cards that are hard for everyone to get. EA recently released a nerfed-down edition, the 89-rated Winter Wildcards Icon, which is available for a lower price.

Icon cards are well-known among fans for their impressive stats, and the Gullit Winter Wildcards Icon is no exception. Despite having a lower rating than his other two Icon editions, it is still an excellent card to have on the squad. It would help fans build a competitive Dutch or even a hybrid lineup, as Icons have better chemistry with others.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Ruud Gullit Winter Wildcards Icon is an SBC exclusive, so fans won’t have to open multiple packs to get it. However, Electronics Arts didn’t make the challenge easy to get the card. To finish the SBC, they must create 19 starting elevens while meeting some requirements.

Born Legend

The lineup should have exactly eleven Rare Bronze players.

Rising Star

The lineup should have exactly eleven Rare Silver players.

On a Loan

The squad’s overall rating should be over 84.

Oranje Machine Captain

The lineup should have one Dutch player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 85.

The Dutch Tulip

The lineup should have one AC Milan player.

The lineup should have one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 85.

Blue is the new Red

The lineup should have one Chelsea player.

The lineup should have two Team of the Week (TOTW) players.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 85.

League Finesse

The lineup should have one Premier League player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 86.

League Legend

The lineup should have one Serie A TIM player.

The lineup should have one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 86.

Top-notch

The lineup should have two Team of the Week (TOTW) players.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup should have one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup should have two Team of the Week (TOTW) players.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup should have one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup should have two Team of the Week (TOTW) players.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 89.

Fans must spend nearly 2.60 million Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to assemble the required 19 squads. Although it is less expensive than buying Gullit’s other cards, it is still a huge amount to spend. However, fans can complete the challenge for fewer coins by using untradeable or spare cards. Moreover, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more resources if they run out.

If EA FC 24 fans want to obtain the Ruud Gullit Winter Wildcards Icon, they must complete the related SBC as soon as possible. After all, this new Ultimate Team challenge will only be available for a limited time.