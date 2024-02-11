EA FC 24 Andriy Shevchenko Future Star Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The Future Stars Promo has has brought with it several new Ultimate Team cards and challenges. Likewise, the Andriy Shevchenko Future Star Icon card is now available in EA FC 24 via a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). This article will go through everything you need to know about the new card, including how to acquire it.

Future Stars is a yearly promotion that recognizes the most gifted wonderkids by providing them stat boosts and new Playstyles. However, EA FC 24 did not limit the campaign to current wonderkids but also featured those from the past who went on to become Icons. It is the first time that icons such as Shevchenko are included in the Future Stats promo.

What are the stats of the Andriy Shevchenko Future Star Icon card?

The Ukrainian legend’s default card in Ultimate Team is an 88-rated Base Icon, an excellent card to have on the team. However, EA Sports has recently added the new 91-rated Andriy Shevchenko Future Star Icon, which has higher stats than the Base version.

Icons are the most popular cards in Ultimate Team because of the way they prove chemistry to the entire squad. With the introduction of the new Shevchenko Future Star Icon card, fans now have access to another goal-scoring striker, and it will be easier to put together a competitive Ultimate Team.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The newly introduced Andriy Shevchenko Future Star Icon card is an SBC exclusive that needs fans to complete the associated challenge. So, they would have to assemble six starting elevens while also meeting certain conditions.

Born Legend

Exactly eleven Rare cards should be part of the lineup.

All of the cards should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

Exactly eleven Rare cards should be part of the lineup.

All of the cards should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 82.

Sheva Rossonero

At least one Milan player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

League Legend

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

Fans will have spent approximately 360,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to assemble the six necessary squads for this SBC. They can also finish the challenge with fewer coins by using untradeable or fodder cards. Besides, if fans run out of money and coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more of these resources.

We recommend that fans finish this SBC as soon as possible because they will be receiving an above-90-rated Icon striker at a reasonable cost. Furthermore, players should keep in mind that it is only accessible for a short time and cannot be obtained in packs or on the Transfer Market when EA Sports removes the Ultimate Team Challenge.