EA FC 24 Harry Kane UCL TOTGS SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

With the conclusion of the Group Stages for the UEFA Champions League, EA FC 24 has released the new Harry Kane UCL Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS). So, here’s everything you need to know about this recently released special card, including how to obtain it.

The new UCL TOTGS cards were released by Electronic Arts to honor the soccer players who showed excellent performance in the Group Stages of this major European tournament. Aside from a visually appealing card, this Ultimate Team promo boosts the stats of the chosen player. The Bayern Munich talisman Kane is the latest addition to this new promo.

About the EA FC 24 Harry Kane UCL TOTGS

The English striker already has four mind-blowing Ultimate Team cards, the 90-rated Rare Gold, the 91 and 92-rated Team of the Weeks (TOTWs), and the 92-rated Trailblazer. But these four high-rated cards are inferior to his newly-released 93-rated UCL TOTGS, which has incredible stats, but the 96-shooting makes it an absolute goal-scoring machine.

This is an excellent opportunity for fans to have a high-rated special-grate attacker from the top division of German soccer. It would especially help fans build a strong squad resolving around Bundesliga or English players. Aside from having mind-blowing attacking prowess, Kane also has good passing stats. So, this card is definetly a great choice to lead the attacking line.

How to obtain this UCL TOTGS card?

Fans must complete the associated Squad Building Challenges (SBC) by assembling a squad of eleven players to obtain this 93-rated Kane UCL TOTGS card. However, some requirements must be met when creating the team.

England

At least one English player should be part of the lineup.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

Bundesliga

At least one Bundesliga player should be part of the lineup.

The overall team rating should be over 87.

EA FC 24 fans might spend over 190,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to assemble the required squads. This is a large sum to spend on this SBC, but it is possible to complete it with fewer coins by using spare or untradable cards. If there is a shortage of these resources, fans can always participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

If fans want to sign this English striker, they must complete the Squad Building Challenge soon. Because this Ultimate Team challenge is only available for a limited time. That’s all there is to know about this new Harry Kane UCL TOTGS.