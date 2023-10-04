The Lockwood 300 emerged as one of the best weapons in Warzone 2 after the Season 6 buff. This piece will go through the best class loadout for the Lockwood 300 with perks and attachments that fit the gun.

Advertisement

The Season 6 Patch changed the way people look at the Lockwood 300. Previously it was a weapon that had no potential. Now, it has turned into one of the best one-shot weapons in close range. That is why, a lot of professional players and creators are urging their followers to use this particular weapon in their loadouts.

We will take a look at the Lockwood 300, analyze its strengths and weaknesses, and make a loadout that suits the weapon. In addition, we will also look at the best Secondary to use alongside it for synergy as well as the perks and equipment. That should help fully utilize this weapon’s potential in the game. Let us get started.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Lockwood 300 Class Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

How to Unlock the Lockwood 300

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best Lockwood 300 Class Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

The Lockwood 300 is a shotgun that previously was in the dark in Warzone 2. It was unusable and there was no way around that fact. However, in the recent Season 6 Update, the devs heavily altered the way the weapon functions just by adding a single attachment named the ‘Maelstrom Dual Trigger.’

We will equip that attachment on the Lockwood 300 and see what makes it shine and change it from an unusable weapon to one of the best shotguns in the game. Before that, let us take a look at how you can unlock this weapon if you do not have it already.

How to Unlock the Lockwood 300

To unlock the Lockwood 300, you will have to reach Level 36 in the game. That is a significant amount of time, especially for beginners who are just starting out. That is why, we recommend hopping into DMZ.

In DMZ, you can either pick up the Lockwood 300 from an enemy AI or tell your friends to find you one. Aside from that, you can also ask your friends to lend you their Lockwood 300 so you can exfil with it and unlock it for Gunsmith. However, once you do unlock it, you will need to grind for attachments. Let us take a look at the class loadout.

Attachment Breakdown

This weapon’s intended purpose was to be a close-range destroyer and that is what we will make of it with these attachments. They are designed to ensure that the Lockwood one shots in close ranges.

Advertisement

Trigger Action: Maelstrom Dual Trigger

Maelstrom Dual Trigger Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Ammunition: 12 Gauge Slug

We start off the loadout with the Maelstorm Dual Trigger. This attachment makes the gun one-shot because, with it, one can fire both shotgun slugs simultaneously. This significantly increases the damage dealt. Once you acquire this attachment, all you will need to do is increase the weapon’s damage.

Follow that up with the Matuzek 812 Barrel. The Barrel increases the damage range, recoil control, and bullet velocity of the weapon, making it more lethal in close ranges. In addition, it also tightens the bullet spread for more accurate shots. With the Schlager ULO-66 Laser, you can ease into the hip-fire of the weapon. It boosts hip-fire accuracy and hip recoil stability.

The Heist Stock Mod will boost mobility so that we can move around faster with it. It increases the ADS, sprint to fire, and movement speeds. Finish off the loadout with the 12 Gauge Slug, which gives an additional boost to damage range and bullet velocity with no downsides.

Secondary

For the Secondary, we recommend a medium to long-range weapon that you can rely on. Since the Lockwood 300 is situational and there are chances that you miss your shot, you must have a backup just in case. For that, we have two choices, either an AR or an SMG.

SMG users can opt for the Lachmann Sub or the ISO 9mm and AR users can go with the Kastov 762. For this particular instance, we will use the Kastov 762. Here is a loadout that is ideal for the weapon.

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

This loadout hits the weapon’s strengths and increases the bullet velocity and control. In addition, the extended magazine and the Optic provide good fundamentals to work with.

Perks and Equipment

For the Lockwood 300, we will need speed and faster mobility. That is why, we will opt for an aggressive perk setup. Check them out below.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal Equipment: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Flashbang

Overkill will let us carry two primary weapons at the same time. For the second base perk, we go with Double Time. Double Time is one of the best perks for SMG and Shotgun users. It doubles the duration of the tactical sprint and increases the crouch movement speed by 30%.

Follow that up with Fast Hands. It increases the reload speed, weapon switching speed, and equipment use speed. Finish the loadout with Ghost since it lets you disappear off the radar so you can sneak around enemies and shoot them in the back. For the Lethal, we recommend going with either a Semtex or a Throwing Knife.

Additionally, a Flashbang is a trusty ally as a Tactical.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is designed to ensure that the Lockwood 300 one-shots in close range no matter what. If you hit your shots, you can melt people in a line of 10 meters or less. This might seem situational but SMG players can easily get in these closer ranges without much effort. Plus, the perks are designed to help you infiltrate behind enemy lines.

Fast Hands increases the reload and switching speed while Double Time will easily let you get in close. Ghost will hide you from other enemies and Overkill ensures that you have another weapon just in case the Lockwood 300 misses. However, using the Lockwood 300 within 10 meters should be your priority since it is lethal.