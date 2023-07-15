FIFA 23 Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments: How to get this new Ultimate Team card?

Electronic Arts might have unveiled its new future with EA Sports FC 24, but they haven’t forgotten about FIFA 23 yet. They recently released the Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments card in the Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 features many exciting promos that add new special cards to the game. The Player Moments is another in-game promo that provides a significant boost to selected players to honor an unforgettable moment from their previous season. The latest soccer star to get a Moments card is none other than Alexis Mac Allister.

The 2022/23 season was possibly the best for the Argentine’s career. He helped Brighton finish sixth on the Premier League Table and lifted the glorious World Cup with his national side. However, EA Sports presented him with the Player Moments card to celebrate his transfer to Liverpool.

About FIFA 23 Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments card

Mac Allister has a 76-rated Common Gold as his default FUT card, which is a decent card to possess in the game. Most fans use it during their early days in Ultimate Team or for completing SBCs. But his new Player Moments card is something that everyone would love to have on their primary squad. After all, it is a 94-rated card with the following incredible stats.

Pace – 90



Shooting – 92



Passing – 95



Dribbling – 93



Defending – 86



Physicality – 88

The Argentine’s Player Moments card let him as a Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM). But fans can convert him into a Central Midfielder (CM) to better suit the team’s formation and chemistry. Further, this new card provides him with 5-Star Skills and a 4-Star Weak Foot to dominate the midfield.

How to complete the Mac Allister Player Mometns SBC?

The FIFA 23 developers didn’t complicate the Squad Building Challenge to obtain Mac Allister’s Player Moments card. They divided the SBC into three segments, where they must build a lineup of eleven players. But the fans also need to follow some requirements while doing so, which can be a little challenging.

Liverpool

At least one Liverpool player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be more than 86.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be more than 87.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be more than 88.

FIFA 23 fans might have to spend over 210,000 FUT coins for creating the fodder to finish this SBC. It is quite a large amount to spend, so they can lower it by using spare cards in their possession. In case of a shortage of FUT coins or cards, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

That’s all fans need to know about the FIFA 23 Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments card. But they should complete this SBC soon before the developers remove it from the game. If this guide was helpful, read about how to acquire Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flashback by visiting here.